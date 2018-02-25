We will be creating our own Mini Tabernacle (Mishkan) Desserts with a beautiful multi-colored covering.

It is time to celebrate as we complete the Book of Shemot this week! In addition to celebrating the completion of the entire book of Exodus, in this week’s Torah portion the Tabernacle and all of its components are finally complete! Over the last few Torah portions, we have learned many details of the vessels of the Tabernacle , the structure, and the service in Tabernacle.

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Prepare the cake batter by following the directions of the cake mix or by using your favorite cake recipe.

3. Use a ladle or spoon to scoop out the batter and pour it into the rectangle molds, about three-quarters full. You can also make this dessert without a mold. Just place the batter in a cake tin or foil pan, then cut the cake into rectangles once the cake is cooled.

4. Place your cake mold in the oven, and bake for twenty minutes.

5. While the cake is baking, you can move on to cutting the chocolate and melting it.

Using a cutting board and knife, cut the chocolate into small chunks. This allows the chocolate to melt quicker and more evenly.

6. Place each color chocolate into a separate bag. Then double bag each bag of chocolate. This will ensure water will not enter the bag as we melt the chocolate in hot water.

7. To melt the chocolate using the hot water method, simply place hot water, from an urn or kettle, into a bowl. Next, place the bags of chocolate into the bowl. Leave the bags of chocolate in the hot water for five to ten minutes. Alternatively, you can melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in a microwave.

8. Remove the cake from the oven and allow to cool. Once the cake is cool, take a knife and cut off the humps, creating an even rectangle.

9. Carefully push the cakes out of the molds.

10. The chocolate should be melted at this point. Use a pair of kitchen scissors to cut a small hole at the tip of the blue and red bag.

11. Pipe the colors onto the mini cakes in any pattern you would like.

Allow to dry, and there you have it, a small representation of the completion of the Tabernacle back in the desert as the Jewish people journeyed to the Promised Land.