There are many ways to get creative with this project. Feel free to take our idea and make it your own! You can swap the waffle cookies for other biscuits or wafers, or exchange the candy corn for other sweets.

We will be creating these adorable edible Shabbat candles with which Jewish women and girls all over the world honor Shabbat each week!

The details of the construction of the Tabernacle and its vessels, built in the desert, continue into the Torah portion of Vayakhel. Additionally, Moses gathers the Jewish People to remind them to keep the Shabbat and make it holy. The Jewish people were told to take a break from building the Tabernacle and rest every Shabbat.

Directions:

1. Begin by cutting the two opposite sides of each stroopwafel. If you choose to rectangle biscuits, you do not need to cut the sides.

2. Carefully, cut the round pretzels in half.

3. On a double boiler, or in a ziplock bag with hot water, melt the baking chocolate in the microwave.

4. Working on parchment paper, apply melted chocolate on both ends of the cut pretzel and “glue” it on the side of the waffle cookie.

5. Repeat the same process with the pretzel for the other side of the waffle cookie so it now looks like a tray with handles.

6. Using the melting chocolate as “glue,” stick three mini cookies onto the “tray”.

7. Take two wafer rolls, dip one side in the melted chocolate, and place them on two of the cookies, acting as candlesticks. Hold each of the wafer rolls in place for 20-30 seconds for the chocolate to harden a bit.

8. Take another wafer roll, cut it in half, and using the chocolate, place it on the remaining cookie.

9. Take three candy corns and dip the flat side in melted chocolate.

10. Place the candy corn on the wafer rolls, acting as the flames.

Now you have a beautiful, delicious and edible Shabbat Candle display for you and your family to enjoy!

