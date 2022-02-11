For this week’s treat, let’s create these delicious half-shekel cookies!

In this week's Torah portion, the Jews are told to contribute a half a shekel in atonement for the sin of the Golden Calf. The half-shekel was made of silver and was then melted down and used in the construction of the Tabernacle.

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees fahrenheit.

2. In a medium-sized bowl, mix all of the ingredients together.

3. Once the dough is formed, scoop out cookie dough and form them into balls. Place them onto a lined cookie sheet, and press them down slightly.

4. Using the paintbrush, gently brush on some silver luster dust.

5. Bake the cookies for 12-15 minutes.

6. Remove the cookies from the oven and allow them to cool for a few minutes.

7. Once the cookies have cooled slightly, but are still warm, open the chocolate coins and place them onto the center of each cookie, pushing them down lightly.

8. Once the cookies are cooled, reapply additional silver luster dust.

There you have it! Delicious “half-shekel cookies'' for you to enjoy and remember the donations given for the construction of the Tabernacle!