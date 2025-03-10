Purim 2025 is upon us, and it has some features that make this year unique.

1 We Are Oh-So-Ready for the Purim Message With our brothers and sisters in Israel still under threat and many of our hostages still not home, we are so very ready for the joy of Purim and its uplifting message that ultimately our enemies will fail. Read: 10 Critical Lessons From Haman to Counter Hamas

2. The Clock Has Changed If you are in the US (and some other parts of the Northern Hemisphere), we rolled the clocks forward this week. The Fast of Esther (observed on Thursday as the run-up to the fast) now begins late enough that you can grab a coffee early in the morning, before the fast begins, provided that you decided to do so the night before. Conversely, the fast also ends somewhat late in the evening. Calculate the times in your location here.

3. Purim Is on Friday Purim this year is observed on Thursday night and Friday. This means that we need to pack all the Purim-day mitzvahs—hearing the Megillah, sending Mishloach Manot gifts to friends, giving charity to the needy, and feasting—into the daylight hours, with plenty of time left to prepare for Shabbat. Ideally, time your Purim meal for the morning, so that you’ll be ready to eat again when you sit down for your Friday evening Shabbat meal. Read: On a Friday Purim, when do I perform all the day's mitzvot?

4. Jerusalem Celebrates for Three Days In years that the rest of the world celebrates Purim on Friday, the residents of Jerusalem (and other cities that were walled-in at the time of Joshua’s conquest, who traditionally celebrate one day later than the rest of us) celebrate on Shabbat. This unique celebration (known as Purim Meshulash) is actually distributed over three days, Friday, Shabbat, and Sunday. Read: When Shushan Purim Is on Shabbat

5. Let’s Make Sunday Special Purim of 1981 also fell on a Friday. In a letter sent to all Jewish people worldwide just before Purim, the Rebbe encouraged everyone to make the Sunday after Purim joyous, thus uniting with the residents of Jerusalem who would be celebrating on that day. The Rebbe called for joyous Torah-study gatherings and even exchanging food gifts and giving charity if appropriate. Let’s be sure to heed the Rebbe’s call this year, and infuse this coming Sunday with Purim joy. Read: Purim on Friday: Unite With Jerusalem!