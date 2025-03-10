The Issue Typically, we avoid large celebratory meals on Friday so that we’ll have an appetite for the Shabbat meal later that night. However, if a meal is tied to a mitzvah that must take place on Friday—such as a brit milah or a pidyon haben—it’s permitted, even if it affects one’s appetite for the Shabbat meal. That said, even for these mitzvah meals, it’s ideal to start before the “tenth halachic hour of the day” (which is just a fancy way of saying midafternoon ). In fact, while we do eat breakfast and lunch as usual on Fridays, ideally, we avoid sitting down for a full meal after this time (small snacks and drinks are fine).

When to Start It’s best to start your Purim meal before halachic midday (you can calculate that time here). If you miss that, at the very least, try to start before the beginning of the tenth hour, which is when other mitzvah-related meals on Fridays should begin. Even if your meal continues into the late afternoon, that’s fine—as long as you started on time. What if you got delayed? You should still start your seudah later in the day. Since having a Purim feast is a mitzvah, it overrides the general preference to preserve your appetite for Shabbat. But do your best not to overdo it—leave room for the Shabbat meal!

When to Finish No matter when you start, it’s best to finish your meal and recite Birkat Hamazon before Shabbat begins (either before sunset or even earlier if you’re accepting Shabbat early). What if you want to continue your Purim seudah into the night and combine it with your Friday night meal? In that case, you’ll need to pause eating once Shabbat starts and perform a procedure known as pores mapah umikadesh—literally, “spreading a cloth and making Kiddush,” which you can do as soon as you’ve accepted Shabbat.

The Complications Before we get into the details of pores mapah umikadesh, it’s important to know that this is a somewhat debated procedure. For example, after spreading out your cloth and saying Kiddush, do you need to make a new blessing over the bread? On the one hand, you took a break from eating because Shabbat started, and you weren’t allowed to eat again until you said Kiddush. On the other hand, since you always intended to continue your meal, maybe it doesn’t count as an interruption? The general rule is that when in doubt, we don’t say an extra blessing. However, because of this and other uncertainties, the Alter Rebbe recommends avoiding this situation altogether. Instead, he advises finishing the meal before Shabbat begins. From a Kabbalistic perspective, Friday (Purim) and Shabbat have very different spiritual energies, and they shouldn’t be merged. Ideally, Maariv (the Friday night prayer) should be said between the Purim meal and the Shabbat meal. That said, there may be times and places where the pores mapah procedure will be followed. If you’re considering it, please speak to your rabbi to ensure everything is done properly and that no one accidentally violates Shabbat. If you do decide to continue your meal into Shabbat, here’s how it works:

The Pores Mapa Process Important note: Shabbat candles must be lit before Shabbat begins—either at candle-lighting time or earlier, from Plag HaMinchah onward. You can calculate that time here. Pause the Meal Before Sunset – As soon as sunset arrives (or when you accept Shabbat), stop eating. Bring Out the Bread – Place two whole loaves of challah on the table and cover. (This is done to honor Shabbat. Although we have technically washed earlier, by covering it and then uncovering after kiddush it is as if it was now brought to the table in honor of the Shabbat meal). Recite Kiddush – Say Kiddush over wine. If you already drank wine earlier in the meal, you shouldn’t say Borei Pri Hagafen again.

If others at the table didn’t drink wine earlier but the person leading Kiddush did, they need to say Hagafen before drinking. Uncover and Eat Bread Immediately – Without washing hands again or saying Hamotzi , the challah is cut, dipped in salt, and passed around. Each person must eat at least a kezayit (olive-sized) or k’ beitza (egg-sized) portion to fulfill the Friday night meal requirement.