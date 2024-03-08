Purim is the joyous festival celebrated each year on the 14th of Adar. It commemorates the miraculous salvation of the Jewish people from Haman's plot to massacre all the Jews in Ahasuerus’ kingdom in a single day nearly 2,400 years ago. However, throughout history, Jewish communities marked other “Purims” as well—days of celebration to commemorate the miraculous salvation of communities (and even particular families) from death and destruction. Although these “Purims” are not official holidays on the Jewish calendar, they still carry significance for the communities involved.

Purim Saragossa Megillat Saragossa In Medieval Spain, the Jewish community of Saragossa traditionally welcomed the king with a procession of Torah scrolls. Out of concern for the honor of the sacred scrolls, however, they always made sure to remove the scrolls from their cases prior to the king's arrival. A troublemaker named Marcus got wind of this and informed the king, who demanded the cases be opened and inspected. Surprisingly, all the scrolls were there! How so? Elijah the prophet had appeared to each of the beadles of the city’s synagogues the night before and urged them to replace the scrolls. The community was saved, Marcus was hanged, a scroll describing the miracle was written, and a second Purim was celebrated on the 17th and 18th of Shevat. Read the full story

Purim Hebron Hebron, 1839 ( David Roberts) Cleveland Museum of Art There are in fact two “second Purims” associated with the city of Hebron. One occurred in 1814 when the Pasha (ruler) demanded a huge sum of money from the Jewish community on the threat of death. A miraculous salvation occurred after a note was placed in the Cave of the Patriarchs. The night before the sum was due, three elderly distinguished men appeared to the Pasha demanding the exact sum he had demanded from the Jews. Scared for his life, the Pasha handed over the money. The next morning the Jews were astonished to find the exact sum they needed deposited in the synagogue. Read the full story On another occasion, circa 1832, the army of Ibrahim Pasha camped close to the City of Hebron. Taking advantage of the resting soldiers, a number of the city’s Arab residents entered the camp and killed a significant number of troops. Ibrahim Pasha swore revenge and advanced towards the city. Afraid they would be caught up in the violence, Hebron’s Jews sought refuge in the synagogue. However, upon reaching the city, Ibrahim Pasha instructed his army to inflict no harm on the Jewish community. These “Purims” are celebrated on the 14th of Shevat (or Kislev or Tevet) and the 1st of Av respectively.

Purim Fossano Entry of the French Army into Rome, February 15, 1798 Hippolyte Lecomte During the French Revolutionary Wars, the small town of Fossano, Italy, was besieged by the French Army. Passover came, and despite the perilous circumstances the Jews celebrated the two Seder nights as normal. The Gentiles—who already suspected that the Jews were sympathetic to the French Revolutionaries due to the promise of freedom for all—were enraged. After a particularly heavy bombardment on the fourth night of Passover, the rabble burst into the Jewish Ghetto to wreak havoc and destruction. The Jews cowered in the synagogue fearing that their end had come. Suddenly, just as the door was about to be breached, a shell landed outside, sending the mob scattering for cover. A liturgical poem was composed, and the Jews of Fossano celebrated a “second Purim” on the fourth day of Passover.

Purim Vincent (Vinz)

Fettmilch Riot: The execution of Vincent Fettmilch, Konrad Gerngroß, Konrad Schopp and Georg Ebel on February 28, 1616 in Frankfurt In early 17th-century Frankfurt, after several years of simmering discontent, Vincent Fettmilch, a charismatic and antisemitic baker, incited a riot against the Jews. This led to the pillaging of the ghetto and the banishment of the Jews from Frankfurt. Emperor Matthias viewed Fettmilch and his supporters as rebels and placed Fettmilch under an imperial ban. On the 28th of February (20 Adar), 1616, Fettmilch and six others were executed. The Jews were led back into Frankfurt under the guard of imperial soldiers and were given monetary reparations. “Purim Vinz” was celebrated on the 20th of Adar by the Frankfurt community. Read the full story