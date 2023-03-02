1. He Was the Antagonist of the Purim Story As recorded in the Book of Esther, Haman was the scheming prime minister who convinced King Ahasuerus to allow the annihilation of all Jews in his sprawling empire of Persia and Medea. His downfall—and the stunning unraveling of his plot—is celebrated annually on the holiday of Purim. Read: 15 Purim Facts Every Jew Should Know

2. He Was a Descendant of Amalek The Book of Esther tells us that Haman was a descendant of Amalek, a nation known for its hatred of the Jewish people. King Saul, ancestor of Esther and Mordechai, failed to follow G‑d's command to get rid of the Amalekite king Agag, and the events of Purim can thus be seen as a "rematch" for this centuries-old feud.

3. He Was a Former Barber Scripture introduces us to Haman as one of King Ahasuerus’s ministers. According to the sages, this came after a 22-year career as a barber in the city of Kfar Kartzom.

4. He Was the Misogynist, Memuchan When Queen Vashti refused her husband's orders to show her beauty before his drunken mates, Haman, going by the name Memuchan, advised the king to issue a royal decree that every woman must obey her husband and speak only his language at home.

5. He Made Himself a Demigod After King Ahasuerus promoted Haman to prime minister, he passed a law requiring everyone to bow to Haman, who fancied himself a god and even engraved an idol upon his heart. Mordecai, however, leader of the Jews in that generation, refused. This angered Haman so much that he plotted to wipe out all Jews and made arrangements to hang Mordecai on towering gallows.

6. He Was Fabulously Wealthy As part of his campaign to wipe out the Jews, Haman offered the king an astronomical sum of money—a gift of 10,000 silver talents (which the king refused) to sweeten the deal. How did he have so much cash? Tradition says it was pillaged from the kings of Judea and the Holy Temple.

7. He Has Many Titles In common conversation, he is known as Haman Harasha, "Haman the Wicked." In the Book of Esther, Haman's name is often accompanied by appellations: Haman the Agagite, Haman the Evil, Haman Enemy of the Jews, etc. According to Chabad tradition, whenever his name is mentioned with these added titles during the Megillah reading, it is customary to bang, spin noisemakers, and otherwise express our disdain for him (others do this every time his name is mentioned).

8. His Downfall Was Stunning and Swift One night, after enjoying a private party with just King Ahasuerus and Queen Esther, he resolved to hang Mordecai. The very next day, he: Paraded Mordecai—dressed in the king's clothing and riding the king's horse—through the streets of Shushan calling, "Thus shall be done to the man whom the king wishes to honor!"

Was exposed by Esther, who revealed her Jewish identity and told the king that Haman was scheming against her people.

Was hanged upon the gallows he had prepared for Mordecai.

9. He Took Pride in His Many Sons The Book of Esther tells us that his many sons were among the things that gave him great pride. How many sons did he have? Some say 40, others 100, and still others say 208. Later we read that his 10 sons were strung up on the same gallows as their father.

10. He Was Manipulated By His Wife Haman was given the bad idea of making a gallows for Mordecai by “his wife, Zeresh, and all his friends.” Later, when the tables began to turn, she mocked him: “If Mordecai, before whom you have begun to fall, is of Jewish stock, you will not prevail against him, but you will surely fall before him.” Tradition tells us that after Haman was hanged, Zeresh fled in disgrace with his surviving 70 sons, reduced to begging from door to door. Read: Who Was Zeresh?

12. Some People Hang Haman Effigies There is a custom to create an effigy of Haman and then hang him on Purim. Over the years, and in various countries, an array of colorful customs developed as to the exact treatment of this Haman doll. In some places it was shot with arrows, others burned it or otherwise creatively destroyed it.