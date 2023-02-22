The Purim story is a wild ride.

It started in the fourth century BCE, when the Persian Empire had spread over most of the known world and all the Jews were under the rule of King Achashverosh.

The king held a lavish party and the Jews attended. At the party, Queen Vashti was sentenced to death for not obeying Achashverosh’s orders. Esther was chosen as the new queen but went to great lengths to hide her Jewish identity from her husband and anyone in the palace.

Mordechai, the leader of the Jews, a great sage and cousin of Esther, refused to bow down to the antisemitic high-ranking minister at the time, Haman. Haman declared that every Jew would be annihilated.

At the urging of Queen Esther, Mordechai convinced the Jews to fast, repent and pray. Esther then asked the king and Haman to join her for a feast, where she proceeded to initiate Haman’s downfall. Haman was hanged, and Esther requested that the Jews be granted the ability to defend themselves from their enemies.

Now take a deep breath …

When you really think about it, Purim is a day of utter confusion! There were so many twists and turns and unexpected developments in this miraculous story.

Let’s take a look at some of the events that surround this v’nahafoch hu, or topsy-turvy holiday.

In the beginning, Esther was chosen as the new queen to replace Vashti. She didn’t have a say or a voice in this decision. She was completely alone as a hidden Jew in King Achashverosh’s palace.

And in the end? Esther’s prominent position and role in the palace gave her a voice, enabling her to speak to the king and ultimately save the entire Jewish nation.

Initially, the 13th of Adar was the day that Haman chose to implement his plans and destroy the Jewish people. Ultimately? The 13th of Adar is the day on which the Jews defeated their enemies.

Likewise, Haman built gallows in order to hang Mordechai, but the one who ended up hanging from them was Haman himself.

Embedded in the Purim story are many other examples of similar reversals of fortune, so startling and surprising. But in due course, all the confusion turns to understanding, all the despair to hope.

In fact, when you look at our history, so many of our patriarchs’, matriarchs’, and leaders’ journeys began in one set of circumstances and ended in vastly different conditions.

Initially, he was the son of a foremost idol manufacturer. In the end, he became the first monotheistic man of faith.

At first, he was a prince of Egypt with a speech impediment. Eventually, he rose up to become the greatest leader the Jewish people ever had.

At the start, he was shunned as the progeny of a Moabite convert. Ultimately, he became the great warrior-poet king of Israel.

Abraham, Moses and David were all parties to v’nahafoch hu—a life defined by “topsy turvyness,” a life where the unanticipated became the rule and not the exception.

And what of our own lives? Are we any different from those who came before us, or can we use their journeys as a way to navigate our own v’nahafoch hu?

Life’s early trajectory is not always reflective of its future course. Humble beginnings are often launchpads to greatness. Experiencing early discomfort is often a motivator for seeking something better.

What about the ADHD kid who never reached her potential at school but now uses her unique brain, excelling at high-tech pursuits? The ultrasensitive child who was bullied is now a successful psychologist helping others through their fine-tuned and exceptional lens. The materialistic teen, who became a spiritual seeker and now lives a life filled with meaning.

What about the people you “have nothing in common with” who eventually become your most intimate friends? The parents who never understood have become your biggest supporters—even, perhaps, your “enemies” who grow into your comrades.

When we reach far back into our history, we see the unforeseen abound. No matter where we start, no matter where we are, we cannot conceive of the innumerable possibilities and opportunities that come our way—possibilities and opportunities far removed from the current reality.

Though G‑d’s name is not mentioned once in the Megillah, He was clearly orchestrating the events, as He does in each of our lives, when it seems like it and even when it doesn’t.

So, hold on! Life is v’nahafoch hu; it’s a wild ride. Astonishments await you. G‑d has great plans for you. Just ask Esther and Mordechai, and those who came before.