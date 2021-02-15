ב"ה

7 Adar 5712

Brooklyn 13, N.Y.

Shalom u’Brocho:

In connection with the forthcoming days of Purim, I wish to call the attention of my fellow Jews to a significant event connected with the Miracle of Purim, an event which has a profound and timely message for all of us.

Our Sages relate that when the terrible degree of annihilation of the Jews, planned by Haman, became known, Mordechai went out into the streets and gathered 22,000 children, whom he taught the Torah and with whom he prayed for G‑d’s mercy. He imbued them with the spirit of self-sacrifice, so that they declared unanimously, “In life or in death we will not part from thee.” By this action the Heavenly decree for the Jews was rescinded and reversed from death to life, and from mourning to gladness—physically, as well as spiritually.

Let us remember that Mordechai was one of the heads of the Sanhedrin, the greatest Jew of his time, “like Moses in his generation.” Nevertheless, he went out in person to teach the holy Torah, with piety and Mesiras Nefesh, to small children.

Only in this way can we make sure that the young generation will be ours, and, as a matter of course, ensure the existence of our people

The lesson for everyone of us is clear: No matter what one’s station in life, or how important one’s activities seem to be, one must first and foremost, dedicate at least some part of his time and efforts to the most important of all causes—saving our young generation by implanting into them devotion to all that has been holy to us ever since our ancestors received the Torah at Mount Sinai and we became a “Kingdom of Priests and a holy nation”, devotion to the point of self-sacrifice. Only in this way can we make sure that the young generation will be ours, and, as a matter of course, ensure the existence of our people. And great is the merit of this work, for herein lies our strength against all Hamans and our security under G‑d’s protection.

It is well to bear in mind that the education of the young is very much like the planting of a seed. A slight defect in the seed, the like of which in the grown tree may be of little or no consequence, assumes major proportions in respect of the whole growth that is to come from the seed, to the extent of crippling it. Similarly must the utmost care be taken to ensure the proper education and upbringing of our children, boys and girls. A slight deflection from Torah-true education may have a crippling effect, G‑d forbid, upon the whole future of the child and generation to come.

May G‑d grant you success in redoubling your work for kosher Jewish education, and especially in increasing manifold the number of children under your care, and may He bless you to enjoy “the good attributes of the Holy One, blessed be He, which come in abundance, fruitfulness and multitude” (Midrash R., end of Megillath Esther).

With Purim greetings and blessing,

Menachem M. Schneerson