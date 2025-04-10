While it’s usually the Passover Seders that get the most attention, the rest of the eight-day holiday is special too—and the last day certainly packs a punch! Read on for 14 facts about Acharon Shel Pesach, the grand finale of a week filled with festivity, family, and freedom.

1. It’s the End of a Busy Week Passover is coming to a close, and boy has it been busy! We started with the first two days and the Seder nights, rich with meaningful highlights and precious moments. Then came Chol HaMoed, four intermediate days filled with family time, day trips, and lots of matzah. Now it’s time to celebrate the last two days: Shevi’i Shel Pesach (the seventh day of Passover) and Acharon Shel Pesach (the very last day). Read: The Last Days of Passover

2. We Refrain from Work Just like the first two days of Passover, the last two are Yom Tov, special holiday days when work is prohibited. But unlike Shabbat, certain activities are allowed, such as carrying outdoors (but only items needed for Yom Tov) and some types of food preparation. Read: Laws of Yom Tov

3. It’s a Moshiach-Themed Day On Passover, we recall the Exodus, when G‑d freed us from exile in Egypt. But we are in exile today too, living in a world that has never been this spiritually dark. It is only natural for the theme of the last day of Passover to be Moshiach and the Ultimate Redemption. It is an auspicious day to pray for the time when the world will finally reach its perfect state, and to resolve to do whatever we can to make it a reality. Read: What Is Galut (Exile)?

4. We Read a Unique Haftarah The Moshiach theme starts right in the synagogue, where we read an extraordinary haftarah from Isaiah. The prophet paints a beautiful image of Moshiach’s noble personality and the special era he will usher in: A staff will emerge from Jesse’s progeny, and a sapling will flourish from his roots. The spirit of G‑d will rest upon him: a spirit of wisdom and understanding; a spirit of counsel and strength; a spirit of knowledge and fear of G‑d … The wolf will dwell with the lamb, and the leopard will crouch with the goat … for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of G‑d like water covers the ocean. Read: Who Is Moshiach?

5. Yizkor Memorializes Our Loved Ones On Acharon Shel Pesach, we recite Yizkor, the special prayer in memory of loved ones who have passed. More than just a remembrance, Yizkor is a time to pledge charity in their merit and commit to a meaningful life that would make their souls on High proud. Read: Yizkor—The Memorial Prayer

6. It’s Customary to Eat “Moshiach’s Meal” Most holidays have two festive meals—one at night and one the next morning or early afternoon. But on Acharon Shel Pesach it’s customary to add a third meal in the late afternoon. Called “Moshiach’s meal,” this tradition was started by the Baal Shem Tov, founder of the Chassidic movement. Read: Moshiach’s Meal—What, Why, and How

7. It’s Almost Like a Third Seder During Moshiach’s meal, it is customary to eat matzah and drink four cups of wine, mirroring the two Seders celebrated a week earlier. There’s spiritual significance to this: by consuming these items, we internalize the message that Moshiach’s arrival is imminent and it’s up to us to make it happen. Read: The Third Seder

8. One Week Down, Six to Go Since the second night of Passover, we’ve been counting the Omer—the seven weeks leading up to Shavuot, when we received the Torah. By Acharon Shel Pesach, we’ve completed the first week. There’s spiritual significance to this achievement. Kabbalah teaches that there are seven basic emotions that make up the spectrum of human experience. Each of the seven weeks between Passover and Shavuot is dedicated to examining and refining one of them. On the last day of Passover, we finish refining the first emotion, chesed (kindness and love). Read: A Spiritual Guide to Counting the Omer

9. Gebrokts-Avoiders Drop Their Guard Some communities avoid wetting matzah on Passover (called gebrokts) to prevent any risk of it becoming chametz. But on Acharon shel Pesach, many of them go out of their way to eat gebrokts—enjoying matzah balls, matzah brei, and other delicious dishes. Why the difference? One reason is that the last day is a rabbinic festival, so there’s room for leniency. But there’s also a spiritual idea: After a week of refining our character, we are more spiritually secure. While still avoiding actual chametz, which represents pride and ego, we can now use a touch of these traits in a positive way. Read: Gebrokts—Wetted Matzah

10. A Famous Blessing Is Missing Normally, on holidays and special occasions, we say the Shehecheyanu blessing: “Blessed are You, G‑d … who has given us life, sustained us, and enabled us to reach this occasion.” But not on the last two days of Passover. Why? One reason is that Shehecheyanu is said when celebrating something tangible. These days focus on the Future Redemption—which (at the time of this writing) hasn’t happened just yet. Read: The Missing Blessing

11. There’s a Tradition to Visit Other Synagogues The Rebbe, of righteous memory, instituted a beautiful tradition of visiting other synagogues on festivals, to share joy and inspiration near and far. On Passover, these visits are scheduled for the evening leading into Acharon Shel Pesach. Since driving isn’t allowed on Yom Tov, Chabad chassidim walk long distances to share a chassidic thought and brighten the atmosphere with a lively dance. Read: Walking the Distance, Feeling the Closeness

12. Wait Before Eating Chametz Once Acharon Shel Pesach ends, chametz is officially allowed again. But if you sold your chametz through a rabbi, wait a bit before digging in. This allows time for the rabbi to finalize the repurchase. Read: 15 Facts About the Sale of Chametz

13. Israelis Merge It With Day 7 In the Land of Israel, Passover lasts only seven days. Many customs of Acharon Shel Pesach therefore happen on Shevi’i Shel Pesach instead. That also means that while Jews in the Diaspora are celebrating their last day of Passover, Israelis are already enjoying their post-Passover chametz! Read: Why Do We Celebrate Holidays for Two Days?