Is G‑d In the Wrong in Chad Gadya?
The whimsical yet deeply layered song of Chad Gadya, sung at the end of the Passover Seder in many Jewish communities, has captured imaginations for centuries. Its sing-song rhythm, simple imagery, and escalating storyline have made it a favorite for children and adults alike.
The song first appeared in Ashkenazic Haggadahs as early as the 1500s, though its author remains unknown. Over time, it’s become one of the most widely interpreted parts of the Haggadah, with hundreds of commentaries—allegorical, mystical, and philosophical—written about it.
While it is not the Chabad custom to sing Chad Gadya at the Seder’s conclusion,1 the Rebbe did address its themes on multiple occasions, emphasizing that even if we don’t sing it, we certainly reflect on it.
The song tells the story of a young goat—“which my father bought for two zuzim”—who falls victim to a chain of escalating events:
A cat eats the goat.
A dog bites the cat.
A stick hits the dog.
Fire burns the stick.
Water puts out the fire.
An ox drinks the water.
A shochet slaughters the ox.
The Angel of Death kills the shochet.
And finally—G‑d Himself strikes the Angel of Death.
One classic interpretation sees the goat as the Jewish people, whom G‑d “acquired” with the two zuzim, symbolic of the two Tablets of the covenant given at Sinai. The message: Even as we face oppression and suffering at the hands of others, divine justice will ultimately prevail.
Others view the song as an allegory for the succession of empires that have ruled over the Holy Land. Each figure in the song symbolizes a different kingdom—Assyria, Babylon, Persia, Greece, Rome, the Arab caliphates, the Crusaders, the Ottomans—until finally, G‑d intervenes and restores the Jewish people to their homeland.
But here’s where the question arises.
If the cat was wrong to eat the goat, then surely the dog was right to attack the cat. And if so, then the stick was wrong for hitting the dog—meaning the fire was right, and the water wrong, and so on.
By this logic, the Angel of Death was justified in punishing the shochet—so why does G‑d then punish the Angel of Death?
Doesn’t it seem as if Divine justice is … inconsistent?
This troubling paradox echoes the timeless question asked by Abraham himself: “Shall the Judge of all the earth not do justice?”
Many commentators grapple with this question. While their answers vary in language and angle, many boil down to two core ideas. Let’s explore both.
Faith in G‑d
In true Jewish fashion, we’ll answer a question with a question.
Why is it that the Haggadah begins with the Mah Nishtanah, the Four Questions? Why not begin with “We were slaves in Egypt … ” and then launch directly into the story of the Exodus?
The answer lies in the power of faith.
The Jewish people were redeemed from Egypt in the merit of their faith—faith that G‑d governs the world with justice, even when we don’t understand it.
Even Moses asked, “Why do the righteous suffer?” G‑d responded: “You will see My back, but My face shall not be seen.” In other words, some things only make sense in hindsight.
A well-known parable helps us understand:
A man unfamiliar with farming watches a farmer throw precious wheat seeds into the dirt and protests, “Why are you wasting food?” But the farmer smiles. “Just wait,” he says—and weeks later, the man sees the field full of grain.
So, too, with Divine justice.
The Arizal teaches that the suffering in Egypt wasn’t meaningless—it redeemed countless holy sparks and souls trapped in impurity. What seemed unjust in the moment ultimately revealed a higher purpose.
That’s why the sages encouraged children to ask questions at the Seder. A child’s understanding is limited—and so is ours. Yet the Seder instills in us a deep, enduring faith that G‑d is just, even when we don’t see it.
On this night, G‑d shines a special spiritual light, as explained by the Arizal—one that awakens faith in the heart of every Jew, a faith that carries us through the entire year.
That’s why we answer the questions with an extended narrative—Avadim Hayinu. We were slaves. We suffered. And yet, we were redeemed.
The story itself becomes our answer: that even when things seem unfair, all that the Merciful One does is for the good. We trust that tzaddik v’yashar Hu—“He is righteous and just.”
Which brings us back to Chad Gadya. The song ends with a seeming contradiction—but that’s the point. The poet leaves the question hanging, reminding us that sometimes, we must live with questions—and trust that G‑d’s justice is real, even if we don’t fully grasp it yet.2
“None of Your Business”
Here’s a very different—but equally powerful—angle.
Many have asked: If G‑d decreed that the Jewish people would be enslaved in Egypt, why were Pharaoh and the Egyptians punished for doing exactly that?
The answer lies within Chad Gadya.
Yes, the cat was wrong for eating the goat. But the dog, who jumped in to attack the cat, acted out of its own initiative. It wasn’t its business.
Likewise, Pharaoh and the Egyptians weren’t just executing G‑d’s plan. They were acting out of cruelty, hate, and free will—and for that, they were punished.
This is reflected in Pirkei Avot (2:6): “Because you drowned others, you were drowned; and those who drowned you will themselves be drowned.”
In other words, G‑d’s judgment isn’t only about what we do—but why we do it. As the verse in Shmuel I (24:14) says: “Wickedness emanates from the wicked.”
Back to our chain: If the cat was wrong, then the dog was right—but if the dog had no right to intervene, then the stick was justified, and the sequence continues. The message is clear: Justice isn’t just about actions—it’s also about motives.
And when someone steps in where they don’t belong, even with “just cause,” they too are held accountable.3
Transforming the Angel of Death
One final, beautiful interpretation comes from Rabbi Yaakov Yosef of Polna’ah, based on the teachings of the Baal Shem Tov.
He explains that G‑d’s act of “slaughtering” the Angel of Death doesn’t mean annihilation—it means transformation.
The Angel of Death represents spiritual impurity, the negative forces of the material world. But in the era of Moshiach, even that negativity will be elevated. As it says in Zechariah (13:2): “I will remove the spirit of impurity from the land.”
Even the Angel of Death will become holy. Death and impurity will be erased, and the world will be filled with holiness and life.
May that time come speedily in our days!
Start a Discussion