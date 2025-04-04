Is G‑d In the Wrong in Chad Gadya?

The whimsical yet deeply layered song of Chad Gadya, sung at the end of the Passover Seder in many Jewish communities, has captured imaginations for centuries. Its sing-song rhythm, simple imagery, and escalating storyline have made it a favorite for children and adults alike.

The song first appeared in Ashkenazic Haggadahs as early as the 1500s, though its author remains unknown. Over time, it’s become one of the most widely interpreted parts of the Haggadah, with hundreds of commentaries—allegorical, mystical, and philosophical—written about it.

While it is not the Chabad custom to sing Chad Gadya at the Seder’s conclusion, the Rebbe did address its themes on multiple occasions, emphasizing that even if we don’t sing it, we certainly reflect on it.

The song tells the story of a young goat—“which my father bought for two zuzim”—who falls victim to a chain of escalating events:

A cat eats the goat.

A dog bites the cat.

A stick hits the dog.

Fire burns the stick.

Water puts out the fire.

An ox drinks the water.

A shochet slaughters the ox.

The Angel of Death kills the shochet.

And finally—G‑d Himself strikes the Angel of Death.

One classic interpretation sees the goat as the Jewish people, whom G‑d “acquired” with the two zuzim, symbolic of the two Tablets of the covenant given at Sinai. The message: Even as we face oppression and suffering at the hands of others, divine justice will ultimately prevail.

Others view the song as an allegory for the succession of empires that have ruled over the Holy Land. Each figure in the song symbolizes a different kingdom—Assyria, Babylon, Persia, Greece, Rome, the Arab caliphates, the Crusaders, the Ottomans—until finally, G‑d intervenes and restores the Jewish people to their homeland.

But here’s where the question arises.

If the cat was wrong to eat the goat, then surely the dog was right to attack the cat. And if so, then the stick was wrong for hitting the dog—meaning the fire was right, and the water wrong, and so on.

By this logic, the Angel of Death was justified in punishing the shochet—so why does G‑d then punish the Angel of Death?

Doesn’t it seem as if Divine justice is … inconsistent?

This troubling paradox echoes the timeless question asked by Abraham himself: “Shall the Judge of all the earth not do justice?”

Many commentators grapple with this question. While their answers vary in language and angle, many boil down to two core ideas. Let’s explore both.