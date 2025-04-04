A central element of the Passover Seder table is a child standing up proudly to ask the Four Questions, their face glowing with excitement. Beyond asking why “this night is different from all other nights,” these questions carry deep meaning and significance. Read on for 11 facts about this beloved highlight of the seder night.

1. They Launch the Haggadah By the time we get to the Four Questions, we’ve already had the first cup of wine, dipped a vegetable in salt water, and broken the middle matzah. Now, it’s time to officially begin the Haggadah. We start by singing Hei Lachma Anya, inviting the poor to join our meal. Then comes the moment everyone has been waiting for: asking the Four Questions, also known as the Mah Nishtanah. The rest of the Haggadah is essentially an answer to these questions. Read: What Is a Seder?

2. It’s the Base of the Seder Night While many Jewish rituals focus on adults, Passover is all about the kids. The Haggadah follows a question-and-answer format, where the child asks and the parents respond. The Torah itself sets up this exchange: "When your child asks you, ‘What is this?’ tell him, ‘With a strong hand, G‑d took us out of Egypt.’” Read: A Youthful Holiday

3. They Highlight How “This Night Is Different” The child begins with the famous opening line: “Why is this night different from all other nights?” Then, they go on to list four key differences: On all other nights, we don’t need to dip even once. Tonight, we dip twice! (First, a vegetable in salt water, and later, maror in charoset .) On all other nights, we eat chametz (leavened bread) or matzah. Tonight, we eat only matzah! On all other nights, we eat all kinds of vegetables. Tonight, we eat maror (bitter herbs)! On all other nights, we eat sitting upright or reclining. Tonight, we all recline! Read: The Four Questions Explained

4. Some Have a Different Order The order above follows the custom of Chabad and several other traditions, dating back to the earliest extant prayer books. Other Haggadahs, however, list matzah first, followed by maror, dipping, and reclining. That makes sense: matzah is a Biblical commandment, while maror is rabbinic and dipping is a custom. But why do many put dipping first? This version highlights the importance of customs in Jewish life. While Biblical laws are crucial, it’s often the customs that catch a child’s eye. By enhancing the holiday with cherished traditions, we show our children that Judaism is precious and a cause for joy. Read: Why Is Chabad’s Four Questions Different?

5. There Used to Be a Different Question Back in Temple times, the seder included the Paschal lamb, which had to be roasted. Because of this, children would ask a different question: On all other nights, we eat meat that is roasted, boiled, or cooked. Tonight, we eat only roasted meat! Once the Temple was destroyed and the Paschal sacrifice was no longer brought, this question was no longer asked. Read: Can We Sacrifice a Paschal Lamb Nowadays?

6. They’re Not Just in Hebrew Many families encourage their children to ask the Four Questions in a language they understand. Some kids recite them in Hebrew first and then repeat them in English, Yiddish, Arabic, Spanish, Russian—or even Korean! Read the Four Questions in Several Languages

7. Kids Practice for Weeks Instead of reading straight from the Haggadah, many children memorize the Four Questions in the weeks leading up to Passover. They practice again and again, perfecting their skill so that on the seder night they will truly shine! Use our Mah Nishtanah Trainer

8. They Evoke G‑d’s Love Hearing a child ask the Four Questions with innocence and charm is sure to melt a parent’s heart. But it does more than that: it stirs G‑d’s love for His children, the Jewish nation, similar to the Divine love expressed during the Exodus from Egypt. Read: 20 Facts About the Exodus

9. Adults Can Ask Them Too No kids at your seder? No problem! Adults can—and should—ask the Four Questions, too, even if you are making a solo seder. In fact, some people whisper them quietly even when children are present. After all, whether you’re nine, nineteen, or ninety, every Jew is G‑d’s only child. Take our Seder Quiz

10. There Are Layers of Meaning There are many deeper ways of understanding the Four Questions. Some see them as explaining why the current “night” of exile is longer than all the previous ones our nation has endured. The Four Questions symbolize four reasons: Question Cause of Lengthy Exile Connection Dipping Indulgence in pleasures; decadence We dip to enhance flavors, representing excessive luxury Matzah Discord; lack of Jewish unity Related to a Hebrew word that can mean “fighting” Maror Pursuit of wealth Money ultimately embitters those who chase it Reclining Arrogance Reclining is a symbol of nobility and pride

Read: Discover the Four Exiles From a Kabbalistic perspective, the Four Questions correspond to the four spiritual worlds: Asiyah, Yetzirah, Briah, and Atzilut. Read: The Four Worlds