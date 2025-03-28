One of the most important steps in getting ready for Passover is selling your chametz (leavened food) to a non-Jew. But why do we do this, and how does it actually work? Read on for 15 facts about this annual transaction that helps ensure your Passover is both happy and kosher. Click here to sell your chametz online now.

1. Chametz Is Leaven Chametz is any food made from wheat, barley, rye, oats, or spelt that has come into contact with water and been allowed to ferment. In practice, just about anything made from these grains is chametz: bread, cake, cookies, pasta, and products with chametz ingredients like malt. (The exception is Passover matzah, which is carefully prepared to avoid any leavening.) Read: What Is Chametz?

2. Chametz and Passover—Never the Twain Shall Meet During Passover, not only can we not eat chametz, but we also can’t own it. That’s why we search for it the night before Passover and burn what we find the next morning. Read: The Search for Chametz

3. Selling Works Just as Well If burning all the chametz in your pantry sounds overwhelming, don’t worry—there’s another option! You can sell your chametz to a non-Jew, who may own chametz on Passover. Even if it stays locked up and stored away in your home, since it’s no longer legally yours, it’s completely fine. Read: FAQs About the Sale of Chametz

4. It Used to Be Rare Back in the day, most people didn’t have much chametz left before Passover—maybe some crusts of bread or an open bottle of whiskey. So they would eat what they could and burn the rest, making selling chametz unnecessary. That’s why you won’t find much mention of it in early Jewish texts. Read: The Genesis of Selling Chametz

5. The Liquor Business Popularized It In Eastern Europe, not many trades were open to Jews, and many resorted to selling grain-based liquor in taverns. But what were they supposed to do with all their whiskey before Passover? Pouring it out wasn’t an option—it was their livelihood! So, they started selling their whiskey to a local non-Jew with the understanding that they would buy it back after Passover. This practice continues today, as many people have large amounts of chametz that are hard to get rid of, not to mention chametz utensils. Read: Is There Kosher for Passover Alcohol?

6. These Days, Rabbis Handle the Sale Selling chametz is a detailed legal process, both halachically (according to Jewish law) and civilly. Since most of us aren’t experts, we appoint a rabbi to handle it on our behalf—just like we’d hire a lawyer to sell a house. Ideally, you should sign the authorization in person, but you can also fill out an online form. Sell your chametz online

7. The Sale Is Completely Legit Selling your chametz isn’t just symbolic—it’s a legally binding transaction. If the buyer wanted, they could come to your house at any time and walk off with a box of crackers and a bottle of beer. The chances of that happening? Unlikely. But the sale is 100% real.

8. The Buyer Puts Down a Deposit Before Passover, the non-Jew gives the rabbi a small down payment for the chametz. The contract states that they’ll pay the full amount after Passover—unless they choose to sell it back, which is indeed what happens. The non-Jew is compensated for their time, making it a win-win. Read: What Is Passover?

9. A Guarantor Adds an Extra Layer of Validity To make sure the sale is rock solid, many rabbis add a Jewish guarantor who commits to paying the remainder if the non-Jew decides to keep the chametz. This ensures the sellers have no claim on the buyer and fully relinquish their ownership of the chametz. This idea was first introduced by Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, the founder of Chabad. Read: 14 Facts About Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi

10. Don’t Wait Until the Last Minute The prohibition against owning chametz begins on 14 Nissan (the day before Passover) at the start of the sixth halachic hour—usually late morning. Since the sale takes time, make sure you authorize your rabbi at least a few hours beforehand. Even better? Get it done in advance so you don’t forget! In a year like this one (5785/2025), where 14 Nissan is Shabbat, the sale must be completed on Friday before sunset. Read: When Erev Pesach Is Shabbat

11. Time Zones Matter Danny and Sarah are Torontonians, but they’ll be spending Passover with Sarah’s folks in London. The time gap means that even if their chametz is sold in the morning in Toronto, it will belong to them well beyond the deadline in London. They’ll need to share their travel plans with the rabbi, so he can arrange for their chametz to be sold earlier. Read: Passover Traveler’s Guide

12. Don’t Forget Your Pet If you have a pet that must eat chametz, you need to sell it too. Having a non-Jew care for your pet on Passover isn’t enough, because a Jewish-owned pet can’t be fed chametz on the holiday. Many chametz-sale contracts (such as our online one) include pets, leaving you to find a non-Jewish caregiver for the holiday. Verify this with your rabbi. Read: Do I Need to Sell My Pets for Passover?

13. Keep Sold Chametz Out of Reach If you’re selling chametz in your pantry or cupboards, you don’t want someone grabbing a snack by mistake. Lock the cupboards, tape them shut, or put up a chametz warning sign. (This is a fun job for kids!) Read: Chametz Owned by a Jew on Passover

14. A Story of Sacrifice Selling chametz wasn’t always as easy as it is today. A story is told of a Jewish innkeeper who couldn’t find anyone to buy his whiskey before Passover. It was far from a coincidence—the local non-Jews had planned this in advance. Much to their delight, he was forced to bring his barrels to the marketplace and declare them ownerless. But then, miraculously, a pack of wild dogs surrounded the barrels and guarded them until Passover was over! Read: Barrels of Beer on the Riverbank