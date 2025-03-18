Question As my child was practicing the Mah Nishtanah for the Seder, she asked me about the question "On all other nights, we don’t even dip once, but on this night, we do so twice.” “Wait,” she said, “don’t we dip apples into honey on Rosh Hashanah and the challah into salt all year round?"

Reply Interestingly, a child once asked this very question to the Rebbe. According to an account published several years later, the Rebbe explained that neither of these dippings—apple in honey or challah in salt—are actually required by Jewish law. Dipping the apple in honey on Rosh Hashanah is a beautiful custom, but it developed later as part of the symbolic food we eat through which we ask G‑d for a sweet new year. As for dipping challah into salt—technically, you don’t even have to dip it. You could just sprinkle salt on top. (That said, many—including Chabad—prefer to dip it for Kabbalistic reasons.) But when it comes to the Seder, the two dippings are an actual part of the structure of the night. After this was published, the Rebbe further explained that while there was certainly truth to what he had said, there was actually a deeper, more fundamental answer.

What Is the Child Actually Asking? When a child asks, "Why do we dip on this night?" they’re not wondering why we dunk food into condiments. That’s normal—people dip all the time. (Think salsa, guacamole, or fries in ketchup.) The real question is: Why are we dipping before the meal even starts? At the Seder, we dip twice—first the karpas (vegetable into saltwater), and later the maror (bitter herbs into charoset). That first dipping is particularly strange because it happens before we even begin the meal, causing us to wash our hands an extra time. This is deliberate. The sages instituted several rituals during the Seder to spark kids’ curiosity. By doing things out of the ordinary—like dipping a vegetable before the meal—we create a moment where the child notices something unusual and asks, "Hey, what’s going on? Why is this night different?” For more on this, see: Why Do We Wash Our Hands Twice at the Seder?