The afikoman is the matzah eaten at the end of the Seder meal to commemorate the Paschal Sacrifice. Read on for 14 facts about this intriguing Passover highlight.

1. It Means “Dessert” The word afikoman is a combination of the two Aramaic words afiku min, which mean “bring out various delicacies [with which to end the meal].” Others say it originates from the Greek epikomen or epikomion, meaning “that which comes after.” Giving the matzah this name demonstrates that we savor G‑d’s commandment like a sweet delicacy. Read: Aramaic: The Yiddish of the Middle East

2. It Used to Be Meat When the Temple stood in Jerusalem, the Seder meal concluded with the consumption of the Paschal Sacrifice. Why specifically at the end? A dish is savored more when eaten on a satisfied stomach as opposed to an empty one. As a sign of reverence to the sacred meat, it was eaten at a time that enhanced its enjoyment. Read: Can We Sacrifice a Paschal Lamb Nowadays?

3. Today It’s Matzah Today, in commemoration of the Paschal Sacrifice, we conclude the Seder meal with a piece of matzah referred to as the afikoman. This matzah is in addition to the matzah eaten earlier in the meal—during the steps of Motzie-Matzah—which is consumed simply to fulfill the biblical obligation of eating matzah. Read: 18 Matzah Facts Every Jew Should Know

4. It’s the Larger Half of the Middle Matzah Toward the beginning of the Seder, during the Yachatz step, the middle matzah is split into two. The larger piece is set aside for the afikoman, while the smaller one is returned to its place beneath the Seder plate. Reserving the larger portion reflects the afikoman’s importance as a substitute for the Paschal Sacrifice. Read: A Full Page on Half a Story

5. Some Split It Into Five The Fifth Rebbe, Rabbi Shalom DovBer (1860–1920), would further break the afikoman segment into five pieces. According to Kabbalistic teachings, the Divine attribute of severity includes five elements. By breaking the afikoman, which represents kindness, into five, we “sweeten” and mitigate the severity of these five elements. Read: A Half Divided by Five

6. It Is Wrapped and Hidden Away After dividing the middle matzah, the afikoman half is wrapped in a cloth or napkin. This recalls the way the Jews left Egypt, with their unleavened dough wrapped in their garments carried on their shoulders. The covered afikoman is then hidden in a secure location to prevent it from mistakenly being eaten prematurely. Read: Why Do We Hide the Afikoman?

7. “Stealing” the Afikoman Is a Double-Edged Custom In many families, the children spend much of the Seder night searching for the afikoman’s elusive hiding spot. Once located, they move it to a hiding spot of their own, to be returned only in exchange for the promise of a gift. This game of hide-and-seek is meant to engage the kids and ensure they don’t fall asleep during the long evening. Others avoid this custom for fear of introducing youngsters to theft-like activities. Read: Is the Afikoman Hunt Overrated?

8. It’s the Seder’s Last Course The afikoman is the last food item to be consumed at the Seder, followed only by the final two cups of wine. This is done to keep the taste of matzah lingering on the palate. The step of the Seder when the afikoman is eaten is aptly called Tzafun, which means “hidden.” Read: Tzafun

9. Two Portions Is Ideal In Temple times, the Paschal Sacrifice was eaten along with a portion of matzah. It is therefore customary to eat two olive-sized portions of matzah (2 oz.) for the afikoman, to commemorate both the Paschal Sacrifice and the matzah accompanying it. If it is difficult to consume two portions, one is sufficient. Read: What to Expect at a Passover Seder

10. Recline When You Dine The wine and matzah of the Seder night—including the afikoman—are consumed while reclining to the left. Reclining while eating was the practice of ancient nobility and is thus viewed as a sign of freedom, Passover’s central theme. Read: Why Do We Recline to the Left at the Seder?

11. Finish It by Midnight The afikoman should be eaten before midnight, just like the Paschal Sacrifice. With so many rituals, songs, and Torah thoughts filling the hours, this might be easier said than done. Pro tip: Save some action for the second Seder, when (according to many) there is no time limit. Read: How Important Is the Second Seder?

12. Some Replay the Exodus With It The afikoman is the spotlight of several unique and unusual Seder customs. In one tradition, a participant hangs the wrapped afikoman over his shoulder, takes a few steps across the room, and declares, “This is how our ancestors left Egypt.” In some Sephardic communities, a child leaves the room with the afikoman draped over his shoulder, then returns, knocks on the door, and is welcomed inside where he introduces himself as a Jew formerly from Egypt, traveling to the Land of Israel. Read: Afikoman Customs

13. Its Name Was Borrowed From Something Else The Haggadah famously records the questions posed by four types of children and the appropriate reply to each one. When addressing the wise child who seeks further understanding about the laws of Passover, we are advised to tell him that the Paschal Sacrifice is not followed by an afikoman. In this context, the afikoman refers not to matzah, but to additional desserts which may not be eaten after the Paschal Sacrifice. The response thus means that you should teach the wise child the laws of the Seder comprehensively, from the beginning until this final law. Watch: Which of the Four Sons Is Your Child?