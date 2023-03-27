The ritual meal on Passover night is commonly referred to as the “Seder,” which means “order.” Indeed, not only is every detail of the Seder dripping with meaning and profound lessons, but the specific order in which it is done is significant.

Thus, many great rabbis formulated simanim (mnemonics or “signposts”) to help people remember the 15 steps of the Seder.

The classic and most widely used version (found in Ashkenazic, Sephardic and even some Yemenite Haggadot ) goes like this:

1) Kadesh (Sanctify) 2) Urchatz (Wash)

3) Karpas (Appetizer) 4) Yachatz (Halve)

5) Maggid (Tell) 6) Rachtzah (Wash)

7) Motzi (Hamotzi) 8) Matzah (Blessing and Eating Matzah)

9) Maror (Bitter Herb) 10) Korech (Wrap)

11) Shulchan Orech (Set Table)

12) Tzafun (Hidden Afikoman) 13) Beirach (Bless)

14) Hallel (Praise) 15) Nirtzah (Desired)

This classic version, which rhymes nicely, is attributed to Rabbi Shlomo Yitzchaki, known as Rashi (1040–1105 CE), by his student Rabbi Simcha of Vitri. (Some attribute this version to Rabbi Shmuel Falaise (12th-13th century), one of the authors of the Tosafot. )

One reason why this version became more popular than others is that the Kabbalists, including Rabbi Yitzchak Luria (Arizal), saw deep, esoteric meanings and lessons embedded in its seemingly simple words.

Many, including Chabad, have the custom of reciting these simanim right before starting the Seder, and before each step we proclaim its name, signifying that the step is full of meaning.