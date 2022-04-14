The capital city is besieged by a mighty and far superior army. The inhabitants are frightened. The invaders have pledged a swift campaign, bent on completely overpowering the population and obliterating the existing infrastructure. A menacing convoy of infantry and artillery stretches for miles, promising untold horror. The commander in chief sends a message to the terror-stricken inhabitants, “Your leaders are deceiving you. You don’t stand a chance. Surrender now.” No. This is not Ukraine 2022, rather Jerusalem, c. 548B.C.E. It is the dramatic story of Hezekiah and Sennacherib, told in the Prophets, and—most importantly for us—read aloud in shul as the haftarah for the final day of Passover.

That Night, the King Rolled Over King Hezekiah ruled the Jewish kingdom from its capital, Jerusalem. After many successful campaigns across the region, the mighty Assyrian King Sennacherib had laid siege to the Jewish stronghold. A mighty warrior, Sennacherib is remembered to this day as one of the greatest kings of ancient history, and with his army of nearly three million soldiers, the Jews inside the city walls were terrified. It was the night of Passover. Instead of the joyous, festive air, a spirit of mourning washed over the city. Even the righteous King Hezekiah donned sackcloth as one in grief, and all anyone could do was pray for a miracle. Amid this incredible tension, the Prophet Isaiah appears to Hezekiah with a message of comfort and hope, of victory and triumph: “The G‑d of Israel has heard your prayers. The king of Assyria shall not come into this city, nor shoot an arrow there. The way he came, the same way he shall return. For G‑d Himself will defend this city and save it.” What does Hezekiah do next? The Midrash tells us a remarkable thing: Hezekiah stood up and said, “I lack the capability to pursue them, nor do I have the energy to sing to G‑d. Rather, I will go to sleep, and You, G‑d, will do what needs to be done.” Think about that. Here’s a leader of a nation under fire, the specter of death hanging over their heads. A gargantuan army surrounds the town, ominously rattling their sabers. And what does he do? He goes to sleep! How could he? Was he not at least a wee bit anxious? Was there really nothing on his heart such that he was able to simply roll over? How does that even make sense? The world’s largest army is right outside your window, for heaven’s sake! The answer is quite simple: Hezekiah believed. For real. All he needed to hear was that G‑d promised everything would be OK, and that was enough. “If G‑d was going to come through, what’s there to worry about? Why should I lose even a moment of sleep?” Hezekiah thought to himself. “Let Him handle the mess, and I’ll carry on with whatever I was doing.” Snore. How did G‑d respond? The Midrash continues: G‑d replied, “Indeed, I will do it.” And so it was: “And it came to pass on that night that an angel of G‑d went out and slew 185,000 of the camp of Assyria. And they arose in the morning, and behold they were all dead corpses. And Sennacherib, the king of Assyria, left and went away.”