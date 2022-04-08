As we gather around our Seder tables with family and friends, we are acutely aware of the Jews of Ukraine, some of whom are enduring bombing, hunger and cold, while others are refugees, either within Ukraine or elsewhere in Europe and Israel. In their honor, we present you with a collection of Seder teachings culled from the writings of the Chassidic masters, shepherds of Ukraine’s Jewish community over the past 250 years.

1. Don’t Rush it - The Baal Shem Tov (Mezhibush) Inside the rebuilt synagogue of the Baal Shem Tov, © Mendy Hechtman/Flash90 “It came to pass when Pharaoh let the people go, that G‑d did not lead them [by] way of the land of the Philistines for it was near.” Each individual is a microcosm containing the elements of Pharaoh and Egypt, namely the forces of folly that attempt to derail us from our Divine service. Therefore, when describing the Exodus from Egypt, the Torah demonstrates how we are to banish such inclinations. We should not attempt a sudden about-turn; instead, there should be a gradual progression. A sudden about-turn will not be maintained and eventually will lead to further deterioration.

2. Recognizing One’s Faults - Rabbi Yaakov Yosef of Polnoya “No leaven shall be seen of yours [in your possession].” The Torah emphasizes that chametz belonging to us should not be seen. Why does the Torah not prohibit seeing any chametz? Chametz is emblematic of haughtiness and conceit. An individual is blind to their faults and the Torah must therefore command us to seek out and get rid of our own moral failings. When it comes to others, however, we are readily able to point out their failures and shortcomings, and there is no need to tell us to get rid of it.

3. Harshness out of Love - The Maggid of Mezeritch This synagogue in Rovno, Ukraine, is where Rabbi Dovber, the Maggid of Mezritch —who was successor to Rabbi Yisrael Baal Shem Tov as leader of the Chassidic movement—prayed, studied and taught as early as 1760. “‘And G‑d took us out of Egypt with a strong hand and with an outstretched arm, with a huge display, with signs, and with wonders.’ (Deuteronomy 26:8) ‘…with a huge display:’ This is talking about the open display of God’s presence (a.k.a. The Shechinah).” Acting harshly is entirely foreign to a loving king, who is the very embodiment of kindness. When doing something for a child, however, he is capable of acting with severity due to the intensity of his love. “G‑d’s strong hand” in the verse above alludes to His great love for the Jewish people (see Zohar vol 3, 226-7), which enabled Him to smite Egypt.

4. Our Forefathers Feel Our Pain - Rabbi Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev The signature of Rabbi Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev “Blessed is the One who keeps His promise to Israel, blessed be He. The Holy One blessed Be He cut down our exile.” The Midrash describes how the angel of Egypt protested this. G‑d had informed Abraham that the Jewish nation would be enslaved for 400 years, but they were only actually in Egypt for 210. What happened to the remaining 190 years? Rabbi Levi Yitzchak provides a characteristically charitable explanation: Although the actual exile indeed lasted only 210 years, from the time that G‑d informed Abraham of the imminent exile, our forefathers were greatly pained. G‑d considered their distress as an exile in itself. As such, in truth the exile started when Abraham was informed, and thus, the entire 400 years were indeed completed.

5. The Merit of Jacob - Rabbi Ephraim of Sudilkov “And Moses stretched out his hand over the sea, and the L‑rd led the sea with the strong east wind all night, and He made the sea into dry land, and the waters split.” The Hebrew word ויבקעו (“split”) consists of the same letters as the word ויעקב (“and Jacob”). This alludes to the fact that our forefather Jacob was spiritually present at the splitting of the Red Sea, and that the water split in his merit.

6.The Staff of Moshe - Rabbi Nachman of Breslov The famed chair of Rabbi Nachman “‘With signs’ — refers to the staff, as is written: ‘Take this staff in your hand, with which you shall perform the signs’ (Exodus 4:17). ‘And with wonders’ — this is blood, as is written: ‘I will show wonders in heaven and on earth.’ ” The staff of G‑d is representative of one’s free will. Just as a staff in one’s hand may be maneuvered at will, with a little effort, we have the capacity to bend our will toward the service of G‑d. We must remember that it is within our power to serve G‑d with the requisite diligence. We must take this staff of G‑d—our free will—and use it for wonders.

7. Wine of Redemption - Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson (Dnepropetrovsk) A portrait of Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson, the Rebbe 's father, circa 1939 (Kehot Publication Society). When Joseph discovered that his father Jacob was still alive, he sent wagons of Egyptian delicacies back with his brothers. Among these items, the Talmud lists “old wine.” We may suggest that this wine represented the four cups we drink during the Pesach Seder in recognition of the four terms that the verse uses to describe redemption. In this way, even before Jacob and his family descended to Egypt, the antidote to exile had already been provided.