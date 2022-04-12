As the final hours of Passover slip away, Jews in every part of the world celebrate the Feast of Moshiach (Moshiach’s Seudah in Yiddish), a custom of the Baal Shem Tov and his students. This rich and multifacted custom was vigorously encouraged by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory who would personally expound each year at great length about the messianic spark inside each of us and how tapping into our unlimited potential to do but one more act of goodness holds the potential of global transformation.

Here’s a suggested program (PDF), comprising four readings, each of which may be followed by a cup of wine.