May Yizkor Be Said Alone?

Since my parents passed away, I have never missed a Yizkor service. This year, the synagogue is closed, and I am sheltering in place due to coronavirus. May I still say Yizkor?

Response:

Under normal circumstances, Yizkor should be recited during synagogue services in the presence of fellow Jews, each recalling his or her loved ones.

While synagogue attendance is an important element of Yizkor, it is not a requirement when it is not possible. This year, we will all recite Yizkor privately at home, secure in the knowledge that that is what G‑d wants from us right now, taking comfort in knowing that our loved ones would surely want us to stay safe.

(Note that this is not the case for Kaddish, which may not be recited privately.)

This may be obvious, but it is worth mentioning: The Yizkor prayer asks that G‑d bring benefit to the souls of our loved ones in the merit of charity we pledge. Even though you will pledge at home this year, our communal organizations can use donations more than ever. So make sure to give that tzedakah (after the holiday, of course).

Text of Yizkor

For a father (and all males) say:

Hebrew and Transliteration:

Translation:

May G‑d remember the soul of my father, my teacher (mention his Hebrew name and that of his mother) who has gone to his [supernal] world, because I will — without obligating myself with a vow — donate charity for his sake. In this merit, may his soul be bound up in the bond of life with the souls of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca, Rachel and Leah, and with the other righteous men and women who are in Gan Eden; and let us say, Amen.

For a mother (and all females) say:

Hebrew and Transliteration:

Translation:

May G‑d remember the soul of my mother, my teacher (mention her Hebrew name and that of her mother) who has gone to her [supernal] world, because I will - without obligating myself with a vow - donate charity for her sake. In this merit, may her soul be bound up in the bond of life with the souls of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca, Rachel and Leah, and with the other righteous men and women who are in Gan Eden; and let us say, Amen.

Continue here:



Translation:

May the All-Merciful Father Who dwells in the supernal heights, in His profound compassion, remember with mercy the pious, the upright and the perfect ones, the holy communities who gave their lives for the sanctification of the Divine Name.

They were beloved and pleasant in their lives, and [even] in their death were not parted [from Him]; they were swifter than eagles, stronger than lions to carry out the will of their Maker and the desire of their Creator.

May our G‑d remember them with favor together with the other righteous of the world, and avenge the spilled blood of His servants, as it is written in the Torah of Moses, the man of G‑d: O nations, sing the praises of His people, for He will avenge the blood of His servants, bring retribution upon His foes, and placate His land — His people.

And by Your servants the Prophets it is written as follows: I will cleanse [the nations of their wrongdoings,] but for the [shedding of Jewish] blood I will not cleanse them; the Lord dwells in Zion.

And in the Holy Writings it is said: Why should the nations say, "Where is their G‑d?" Let there be known among the nations, before our eyes, the retribution of the spilled blood of Your servants. And it is said: For the Avenger of bloodshed is mindful of them; He does not forget the cry of the downtrodden. Further it is said: He will render judgment upon the nations, and they will be filled with corpses; He will crush heads over a vast area. He will drink from the stream on the way; therefore [Israel] will hold its head high.

