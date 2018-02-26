© Copyright, all rights reserved. If you enjoyed this article, we encourage you to distribute it further, provided that you comply with Chabad.org's copyright policy.
Passover 2020 will be celebrated from April 8-April 16
A quick overview of the Passover process
An overview of the days of Passover in 2020
Millisa Davis Claremont March 22, 2017
Pretty good for someone who isn't Jewish! Reply
Rabbi Goldman Johannesburg March 22, 2017
where are the answers please? Reply
Greg Bloom Varna, Bulgaria March 22, 2017
Love this quiz. My wife and I learn a lot by reading the articles from Canada.org. we are in Varna, Bulgaria until the end of May. The little Chabad shul along with the Chabad Rabbi are the only sources of Judaism and Kosher chicken available here. We're great ful that we have that. Reply
Patricia Arcadia via chabadpasadena.com March 20, 2017
Free after 3 attempts!
9/9 after the third try!!
Good, thanks. Reply
Love quizes because little Whoever wrote this up knows people well, or knows that we sometimes don't know all the reasons why. Quizzes like this are humbling, yet with the link to go see more its rewarding and fun. Nice job! I have always loved the saying - You truly know something when that one thing you know is that you don't know much of anything. That and - Bad days make good days sparkle... my Bubby, a blessed memory, G-d bless her soul.