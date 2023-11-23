As Hanukkah approaches, it’s time to stock up on your holiday supplies: a menorah, candles, oil, dreidels—and, naturally, to get ready to eat some mouth-watering latkes. For many Jews around the world, Hanukkah would not be the same without latkes, those crispy fried potato pancakes. We all know latkes are delicious, but there are many other important facts you should know!

1. We Eat Them Because They’re Oily Why do we eat latkes on Hanukkah? Oil played a vital role in the Hanukkah miracle, in which a single flask of pure oil, enough to burn for a single day, miraculously lasted for eight days. To commemorate this wondrous event, we eat oily foods on Hanukkah. Latkes, made with oil, are a perfect way to fulfill this tradition. Read: Why Eat Latkes on Hanukkah?

2. Latke is Yiddish for “Pancake” In Yiddish, latke means “pancake.” Some connect the etymology of latke to the Yiddish word latte, which means to “patch” or “mend.” Latkes thus recall the Greeks’ breaching the Temple walls which the Hasmoneans proceeded to repair. Read: Why Do Jews Still Insist on Speaking Yiddish?

3. In Hebrew They’re Called Levivot In Modern Hebrew, latkes are known as levivot (sing. levivah), a term taken from the Book of Samuel where Tamar, the daughter of King David, prepared levivot for her brother Amnon.

4. Maimonides ’ Father Talks About Fried Hanukkah Foods A manuscript fragment published in 1945 records a comment by Rabbi Maimon, father of Maimonides (the Rambam), on the significance of Jewish customs. As an example, Rabbi Maimon cites the custom of eating dishes fried in oil (“alsfingh” in Arabic) on Hanukkah, and exhorts his readers to follow the tradition. (This delicacy, similar to a doughnut, is still part of the Moroccan Hanukkah cuisine today.) Read: The War Is All About the Oil

5. Potatoes Are Most Popular The latke tradition lies in its connection to oil, but the other ingredients are by no means set in stone. The classic recipe typically features potatoes as its main ingredient, reflecting the popularity of this cheap staple in prewar Eastern Europe. However, latke variations abound with a recipe to suit every palate: vegetable, pastrami, quinoa, cheese, and an endless array of others. As long as it’s kosher, anything fried in oil can be a latke! Read: 15 Exciting Latkes to Make This Chanukah

6. Cheese Dishes Are More Traditional Surprisingly, the custom of eating latkes on Hanukkah seems to have gained popularity primarily in the past couple of centuries. (The use of potatoes in latkes didn’t emerge until the 17th century, coinciding with the vegetable’s widespread adoption in Europe.) A more traditional Hanukkah food is cheese, eaten to recall the story of Yehudit (Judith) who vanquished a Greek general by feeding him cheese and wine. According to one theory, originally cheese dishes were fried in oil and served at Hanukkah meals. However, when chicken fat became the most prevalent fat used for frying, cheese was swapped with other foods to avoid mixing meat and dairy. Read: Why All the Oil and Cheese?

7. Sufganiyot Are Another Hanukkah Treat Doughnuts deep-fried in oil, sufganiyot in Hebrew, are another Hanukkah delicacy. In fact, they surpass the latke in popularity in Israel and come in second place in the United States. Sufganiyot have an advantage over latkes in that their after-blessing is Al Hamichyah, in which we beseech G‑d to rebuild the Temple altar. This evokes the memory of the altar desecrated by the Greeks, a central element in the Hanukkah story. Read: Why Sufganiyot on Hanukkah?

8. Hanukkah Parties Are Also Known as “Latke Evenings” Hanukkah is traditionally a time to bond with family by eating meals together and sharing holiday insights and songs. Some families refer to such gatherings as latkes ovent, “latke evening” in Yiddish. Read: What to Expect at a Hanukkah Party

9. They Are Often Garnished With Sour Cream or Applesauce While latkes are delicious on their own, many prefer to boost their flavor by pairing them with a side accompaniment. Applesauce is one of the more popular choices, as well as sour cream (as long as you don’t eat them with meat.) Take our Hanukkah Quiz