A Very Symmetrical Name Here’s how you spell Greece in Hebrew: יון Pretty simple really. First, you just make a dot. That’s called a yud. Then you move left and make a line downward. That’s called a vav. Then you make a longer line, a line that goes below the line. That’s a nun. Altogether, that's Yavan. Greece. Now a yud-dot like that in Hebrew always represents wisdom. The ancient Greeks had a lot of wisdom. Amongst them were brilliant philosophers who rationally determined that there was one Prime Mover of all things (although they also judged it proper to give tribute to smaller gods). But it seems there's a problem with that reasoning. The Jew knows G‑d exists because He made a covenant with us at Sinai. We exist because He decided to create us. The whole world exists because He decided it should. In the Greek mind, if G‑d exists, it’s because my reasoning says so. If G‑d’s existence hangs on my reasoning, what does my reasoning hang on? Nothing. And with nothing to hang on to, it falls down.

The Downfall of the Greek Jew That’s what happened when Jews started thinking like Greeks. They said, “Look, a lot of Torah is amazing wisdom. Great philosophy. But there’s also stuff that doesn’t make any sense to us. So we’ll just take whatever makes sense to us, and drop the rest.” They couldn’t accept that Torah was divine wisdom. They couldn’t accept the whole idea of prophecy, of G‑d communicating with man. They couldn’t accept that G‑d would desire anything at all from us, never mind ask a human being to do a mitzvah. Because when human reason is the measure of all things, there’s no place for divine wisdom to enter. The G‑d that is a construct of the human mind ends up even more detached from reality than the philosopher himself. That’s when their wisdom started falling, dragged down by their own desires and emotions. Until they fell so low they started doing things that really didn’t make any sense at all. They became involved in licentious rituals and made offerings to Greek idols. They turned against their own people and facilitated a war against their own religion. That was the point when the Maccabees had to stand up and say, “We’ve had enough!”