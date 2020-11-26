When Angelique Levin asked her daughter, Amy, a student at Johannesburg’s King David School, what she wanted for her eighth birthday, she was pleasantly surprised by the response.

“I have everything I need,” said the then-seven-year-old. “Instead of gifts, let’s ask people to donate doggie blankets, feeding dishes, leashes or other supplies to an animal shelter.”

One thing led to another, and the family decided to hold Amy’s birthday party in an animal shelter, but they could not find one that hosted parties.

Casting a wide net, they finally found a shelter, some distance from their home, where a kind staffer, Jack, agreed to allow the party on a one-time basis. Even though the shelter did not generally host parties, Jack got special permission to hold it on his own time.

At the party, the Levins struck up a conversation with Jack, who lived and worked at the shelter. As fellow animal lovers, they found that they had a lot in common. In fact, Jack even revealed that his family was Jewish, although he grew up in the distant community of Port Elizabeth and had not been raised with any Jewish observance.

Several months later, the High Holidays rolled around and the family attended services at Chabad of Norwood, led by Rabbi Mordechai Rodal.

During services, the rabbi spoke about the importance of reaching out to as many Jews as possible, and shared with his congregants that he and his fellow Chabad rabbis were spearheading a community-wide campaign with the goal of distributing menorahs to every single Jew in Johannesburg.

After services, the rabbi stood at the exit of the Chabad center and gave a menorah kit to each family, encouraging them to do their part by passing it on to someone who would otherwise not have one.

“Mum,” said Amy, “Jack probably does not have a menorah. Can we give this one to him?”

The family made the long drive to the shelter, where they met up with Jack and gave him the menorah. He gratefully accepted the gift, and they made sure he knew how and when to use it. It was to be the first time he would ever celebrate Chanukah.

Life took a downward turn for Jack when the shelter abruptly informed him that his employment had come to an end. Not only was he out of a job, he was now also homeless. His wife and daughter had recently died in a car accident. His parents had passed away and he had lost contact with his lone sibling.

He heard that there was a job opening at a shelter in the distant suburb of Krugersdorp. Without money for carfare, he hiked three days, together with his dogs, to Krugersdorp. He was attacked more than once along the way, but he kept moving, hopeful that he would soon have a place to live. Upon arriving, however, he learned that the position had just been filled. Utterly alone in the world, with no job and nowhere to live, he needed help, and fast.

Knowing that he was Jewish, he even phoned two rabbis, but neither of them were available to help him.

Living outside in a park, with nowhere to turn, Jack contemplated suicide and even went so far as to identify a tree upon which to hang himself.

Suddenly, he remembered the Levins, how they kindly brought a menorah for him, and how good it made him feel. He rarely experienced kindness from strangers, and the little menorah had brought so much light to his life. Perhaps, he thought, they could help him.

As soon as Angelique picked up the phone and heard Jack’s tale of woe, she called Rabbi Rodal, who immediately reached out to Jack.

“Don’t do anything,” said the rabbi. “I’m coming to help you!”

Meanwhile, he contacted his colleague, the rabbi of the small Jewish community of Krugersdorp. The local rabbi canceled his upcoming appointments and met with Jack. The rabbi plied the distraught man with cool water and food, calmed him down, gave him some cash, and offered to help him get back on his feet.

When Rabbi Rodal spoke to Jack the following day, he was “a different person,” calm, hopeful, and resilient.

Over the next few months, Jack came closer to the Jewish community and explored his Jewish experience, having put on tefillin, celebrated Passover, and studied Torah—all for the first time.

The rabbis didn’t just cater to Jack’s spiritual needs, they supported him materially and emotionally as he searched for a new job and a place to live.

When he was given a visa to move to the US, where a job awaited him at an animal shelter and the opportunity to begin a new life, free of his haunting memories and tortured past, the rabbis gave him money to purchase a plane ticket.

Neither the rabbis nor Angelique have heard from Jack since, but he remains etched in their hearts, a powerful reminder of the power of a friendly gesture, the light of a menorah, and the resilience of the Jewish soul.

Jack, wherever you are: If you are reading this, know that your Jewish friends in Johannesburg and Krugersdorp are thinking of you with love, concern, and many fond memories. Happy Chanukah, Jack!