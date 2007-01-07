The basic story goes like this: The Syrian-Greeks entered the Temple and defiled all the oil there. When the Hasmoneans reclaimed the Temple, they searched for pure olive oil but found only one cruse of oil that still bore the seal of the High Priest. There was only enough oil to light the Menorah for one day, yet a miracle occurred and the flames remained burning for eight days.

The question is, why did it take eight days to get new oil? There are two basic explanations.