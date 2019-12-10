There are two general reasons given in the Talmud for why we add a candle each night: 1) To indicate which night of Chanukah it is. 2) In matters of holiness, we always want to ascend rather than descend. Many point out that there are fundamental differences between the two reasons, which have practical ramifications regarding the laws of lighting the menorah. But first, some background.

Three Levels of Performing the Mitzvah The Talmud describes three levels in performing the mitzvah of lighting the Chanukah candles: a) The basic mitzvah is that each evening of Chanukah, a single light is kindled by the head of the household on behalf of the entire household. b) For those who are mehadrin (meticulous in the performance of mitzvahs), a separate light is lit for each member of the household. c) The mehadrin min hamehadrin (those who are even more meticulous) increase the number of lights daily.

Meticulous vs. Extra Meticulous There is one detail that still needs clarification. Is the third level (mehadrin min hamehadrin)a separate level, or does it include and extend the mehadrin level? According to Tosafot, it is not viewed as an addition to the regular mehadrin way of lighting the menorah. As such, in the mehadrin min hamehadrin level, only one member of the household kindles and adds a light each night. However, according to Maimonides, it is viewed as an addition to the regular mehadrin way of lighting the menorah. Therefore, all members of the household who light the menorah kindle an additional light each night. The commentaries explain that this disagreement is dependent upon the reason for adding a light each night. If it is to indicate which night of Chanukah it is, then we can only have one person lighting an additional light each night. For if everyone in the household lights, it may be confusing as to which night of Chanukah it is. However, if the reason is that we only increase in matters of holiness, then it makes no difference how many people are lighting, as long as we ourselves are increasing the number of lights. As such, mehadrin min hamehadrin would be in addition to the regular mehadrin way of lighting, and all would kindle an additional light each night. In practice, the widespread custom in Ashkenazi communities is that each member of the household lights an additional light each night.