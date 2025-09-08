This week, I met a group of adults who, in some respects, will remain children forever.

It all started with a phone call I received from “Rayim”— an organization that provides programs and services for adults with developmental disabilities.

They were planning a daytrip for one of their groups, based in Monroe, N.Y., and Hackensack was a midpoint, so they thought it would be a great place to stop, pray morning services, and have breakfast.

We were happy to host them at our Chabad House.

When the vans pulled up, I came out to greet them.

I have to be honest: Seeing adults, some of them well into their 50s or even 60s, behaving like children is jarring. It creates a strong sense of dissonance: their bodies are clearly those of adults, but their behavior is not.

(Special shoutout to the volunteers and counselors. Your work cannot be easy, yet I observed you treating the people in your care with love and sensitivity. You are doing a great mitzvah.)

But after greeting my guests, I knew I had to look past my initial reaction and figure out how to connect with them. And the word “children” was actually key to helping me do that. I realized that in fact they possess all of the best qualities of children: innocence, passion, curiosity, and such pure souls.

As they enjoyed breakfast, one of the counselors asked me to share something with this group. With no time to prepare, I had to think fast (or rather, start talking without thinking much...), so I drew on the first thing that came to my mind: the idea that “the King is in the field” in the leadup to Rosh Hashanah.

You may be familiar with this famous chassidic parable:

Usually the king is closeted away in the palace, and scoring a face-to-face meeting with him is almost an impossible feat. When the king leaves his palace and travels through the fields, however, he is accessible to one and all and greets his subjects with a broad smile.

During the Jewish month of Elul, the month leading up to the High Holidays, our king, G‑d, is “in the field”—closer and more accessible to us than the rest of the year.

While sharing this with my guests, I remembered a conversation the Rebbe had with a young child about this very parable.

As a child, Yanki Herzog flew with his family from London to Brooklyn to spend the High Holidays with the Rebbe. When they entered the Rebbe's office for a private audience, the Rebbe spent a few minutes conversing with Yanki, asking him about his studies.

Here is what transpired (as told by Yanki to JEM's “My Encounter” project):

“‘Have you learned the parable of the king in the field?’ asked the Rebbe.

“‘Yes,’ I answered.

“The Rebbe pressed further: ‘And did you ever meet the king in the field?’

“A little dumbfounded by this question, I didn't respond.

“Instead, the Rebbe gave me the answer: ‘Every time you say the words “Baruch ata Hashem,” meaning “Blessed are You, G‑d,” the first words of every blessing, you have met with the king in the field.’”

I shared this story with the group.

Some people feel that G‑d is somewhere removed, high in heaven. But this story reminds us that He is right here with us! When we say a blessing, we say “You” because we know that He is close to us, appreciating every mitzvah we do and supporting us along the way.

They liked what they heard, and honestly, I needed to hear it, too (aren't we all children at heart?). Kings and fields might be concepts that are not so easy to connect with, but the way the Rebbe explained it makes it so much more real.

G‑d is right here, waiting for us with a big smile. All we need to do is walk over and greet Him.