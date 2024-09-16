The Chabad.org Tanya

Chabad.org has embarked on an ambitious new project to reimagine the translation of Tanya, the foundational text of Chabad. The plan is to release it weekly in digestible segments.

It’s in the English you speak

Few classic Jewish books have enjoyed the popularity of Tanya or had its impact on Jewish thought and practice. Yet there’s a steep climb approaching its study.

So we’ve built a bridge between you and Tanya.

A guide to hold your hand

Every step along the way, we focus on what you, as a contemporary reader, might ask. We stick to the central points of the chapter, to provide you clarity on the essentials without fretting over the peripherals.

And we bring its lessons into real life with colorful anecdotes and practical applications.

Visual learning

This Tanya is visually appealing, providing a whole new access point into Tanya.

Charts and graphics can say much more than words. So we've included them wherever possible.

Uncluttered, under your control

We kick off each chapter with key words and an introduction to key concepts. The text of Tanya is set apart so that you can read it without the guide. Or choose your flavor of guidance by icon.

Subheadings act as signposts, alongside easily-distinguished summaries to tell you what just happened and where you are going.

About the Authors

Tzvi Freeman Levi Dubov

For nearly three decades, Rabbi Tzvi Freeman has communicated Chassidic wisdom to the world in a unique and captivating style through his best-selling books like Wisdom to Heal the Earth and Bringing Heaven Down to Earth and essays, articles and video presentations on Chabad.org, including the widely acclaimed Daily Doses of Wisdom.

Rabbi Levi Dubov co-directs the Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He teaches and lectures on topics of Judaism, with a focus on making deep concepts accessible and meaningful to all. He is passionate about teaching Tanya.

Praise for the Chabad.org Tanya

David Weitzner
“Rabbi Freeman has crafted a work where profound, scholarly wisdom of over two hundred years ago speaks in a fresh voice to the hearts and struggles of today’s readers with ease and compassion.”

— David Weitzner, Associate Professor, York University, author of Thinking Like a Human: The Power of Your Mind in the Age of AI.
Avraham Bekhor
“I used this as a base for my Tanya class. It was very effective in clarifying the essential point of Tanya in a very relevant way. The translation makes the text of Tanya much more accessible to the reader.”

— Rabbi Avraham Bekhor, Director Chabad of Randolph, NJ
Rochel Schmuckler
“This commentary makes the profound teachings of the Tanya accessible to modern thinkers, explaining deep concepts in a clear, relatable way. It is an invaluable resource for me, both as a student as well as a teacher with a diverse audience.”

— Rochel Schmuckler, Torah teacher and lecturer in Los Angeles, CA
