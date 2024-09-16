The Chabad.org Tanya
An exciting new translation
Chabad.org has embarked on an ambitious new project to reimagine the translation of Tanya, the foundational text of Chabad. The plan is to release it weekly in digestible segments.
It’s in the English you speak
Few classic Jewish books have enjoyed the popularity of Tanya or had its impact on Jewish thought and practice. Yet there’s a steep climb approaching its study.
So we’ve built a bridge between you and Tanya.
A guide to hold your hand
Every step along the way, we focus on what you, as a contemporary reader, might ask. We stick to the central points of the chapter, to provide you clarity on the essentials without fretting over the peripherals.
And we bring its lessons into real life with colorful anecdotes and practical applications.
Visual learning
This Tanya is visually appealing, providing a whole new access point into Tanya.
Charts and graphics can say much more than words. So we've included them wherever possible.
Uncluttered, under your control
We kick off each chapter with key words and an introduction to key concepts. The text of Tanya is set apart so that you can read it without the guide. Or choose your flavor of guidance by icon.
Subheadings act as signposts, alongside easily-distinguished summaries to tell you what just happened and where you are going.
Praise for the Chabad.org Tanya
— David Weitzner, Associate Professor, York University, author of Thinking Like a Human: The Power of Your Mind in the Age of AI.
— Rabbi Avraham Bekhor, Director Chabad of Randolph, NJ
— Rochel Schmuckler, Torah teacher and lecturer in Los Angeles, CA