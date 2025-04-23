How far would a Chabad rabbi go to ensure that a fellow Jew had matzah for Passover? Well, this one was willing to take some wings! Watch this beautiful video of how two Australian Chabad rabbis and one very generous volunteer made the impossible possible.

And while we are flying already, the passengers of a flight to Israel were treated by a special treat: an energized flight attendant shared with them that their flight took place on a special day!

What comes to mind when you hear the word “Fairbanks?” Freezing cold and dog sleds? Well, add “Chabad” to the mix. Recently, a Chabad House opened in this northernmost Jewish community. Here’s a short report from Passover there (put your sweaters on!).

From the coldest to the oldest! Do you know that Suriname is home to one of the oldest Jewish communities in the Americas? Not many Jews live there today, but as the Rebbe taught us, that doesn’t matter. They deserve a Seder, too!

