After 491 days in Hamas captivity, Eli Sharabi was released this weekend in a terribly weakened and emaciated state, to the devastating news that his wife and daughters were murdered in the October 7 attacks.

One of his first requests was a spiritual one—a pair of tefillin—and his family’s Chabad rabbi was ready to help.

Rabbi Shneur Raskin, Chabad emissary to Alfei Menashe, had been in touch with Sharabi’s family throughout his captivity in Gaza. When he heard about Eli’s request, he jumped into action, procuring a beautiful set of tefillin in custom embroidered bags that read: “The entire nation of Israel hugs you.”

Eli's tefillin bags, embroidered with his name and the heartwarming reassurance: “The entire nation of Israel hugs you.”