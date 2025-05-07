Fresh off the shelf, check out Your Jewish Week, a brand new podcast that will give you everything you need to know about the upcoming Jewish week, all in less than 20 minutes.

Our presenter is Rabbi Dovi Paltiel, who also writes the episodes himself (a lot of work, thank you Rabbi Dovi!). His style is engaging, fun, and filled with insights that will leave you empowered and knowledgeable about the coming week.

So, what will you learn about in this new podcast?

Important dates in Jewish life this coming week (for example, Rosh Chodesh , etc.)

, etc.) A short but profound look into the weekly Torah portion

portion The daily study: everything you need to know about this week’s Chumash , Tanya and Rambam

, and A deep dive into this week in Jewish history, which provides fun anecdotes like the definition of a piaster (a type of coin in circulation in Hebron 200 years ago), the first synagogue in New York City (built in the early 1700s by Spanish and Portuguese Jews who had fled the Inquisition), and the stories of four “purims” that aren’t Purim (you’ll have to listen to the first two episodes for those!).

Early listeners are already hooked. “What a fun and interesting way to connect,” commented Eva from Ramona, CA. “I can see myself looking forward to this podcast every week,” says B.T.

It’s available on Chabad.org, Apple podcasts and Spotify. Tune in on Sunday with your lox and bagel or with a cup of coffee. We’re confident you’ll love it!

Click here for this week’s episode.

And after you’ve listened and enjoyed it, drop us a comment letting us know what you loved and how we can make it even better!