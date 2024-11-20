For just a minute, forget about all the talk of antisemitism on campus. Have you heard what happened last weekend? An incredible 2,000 students from college campuses all over the world joined the “Pegisha,” the annual Chabad on Campus Shabbaton. The students enjoyed an uplifting weekend, visited the Rebbe’s Ohel, and headed back to their universities filled with Jewish pride and a stronger connection to G‑d.
Check out these four moments from that inspiring weekend!
The largest Havdalah in the world
After an incredible Shabbat (not filmed), the students gathered for Havdalah and dancing. This is the largest Havdalah gathering ever!
We Asked: What Makes Your Chabad on Campus Rabbi / Rebbetzin the Best?
The students didn’t think twice before responding!
Dancing, dancing away!
Check out this short clip of unstoppable joy.
Your Jewish moment
With so many students in town, we just had to ask them about their Jewish moments. Their responses will melt your heart.