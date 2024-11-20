For just a minute, forget about all the talk of antisemitism on campus. Have you heard what happened last weekend? An incredible 2,000 students from college campuses all over the world joined the “Pegisha,” the annual Chabad on Campus Shabbaton. The students enjoyed an uplifting weekend, visited the Rebbe’s Ohel, and headed back to their universities filled with Jewish pride and a stronger connection to G‑d.

Check out these four moments from that inspiring weekend!