In moments like this, all eyes are towards Israel. We pray for our brothers and sisters, for their safety and for peace in the entire region.

Here is one thing you can do for Israel today: Put up a scribe-written, authentic mezuzah on your door.

When you put a mezuzah on your door, you're putting up divine protection.

Who are you protecting? All of us. You, your family, and…

the Jew in Israel’s north hiding in a bomb shelter.

the Jew held captive in a tunnel beneath Gaza for an entire year.

the brave Jew who must enter that tunnel and save whoever can be saved, fearlessly, with divine protection.

every Jew in the entire world.

Because, at our essence, we are really all one soul, one Jew spread through many bodies over Planet Earth.