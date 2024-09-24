In moments like this, all eyes are towards Israel. We pray for our brothers and sisters, for their safety and for peace in the entire region.
Here is one thing you can do for Israel today: Put up a scribe-written, authentic mezuzah on your door.
When you put a mezuzah on your door, you're putting up divine protection.
Who are you protecting? All of us. You, your family, and…
- the Jew in Israel’s north hiding in a bomb shelter.
- the Jew held captive in a tunnel beneath Gaza for an entire year.
- the brave Jew who must enter that tunnel and save whoever can be saved, fearlessly, with divine protection.
- every Jew in the entire world.
Because, at our essence, we are really all one soul, one Jew spread through many bodies over Planet Earth.
How To Get a Mezuzah
The best way to get a mezuzah up on your door—or to check that your current mezuzahs are kosher—is to contact your local Chabad.
If you’re on campus, search here.
You can also purchase one from our online shop here.
Practical Stuff
Now, while you’re waiting to hear back, here are some practical details about mezuzahs that every Jew should know:
- The doors to every room of your home or dormitory (except bathrooms) need mezuzahs. If you only have one mezuzah, priority goes to the front door.
- Your place of work may need a mezuzah if it is your private space. Ask your local orthodox rabbi for details.
- Mezuzahs are not easy to write and manufacture. If it’s cheap, it’s likely not kosher. So don’t buy cheap. It’s a mitzvah—buy the best.
- Many mezuzahs crack or fade with time, even when posted indoors. That’s why it’s a common practice to check them at least twice in seven years. Many people will check their mezuzahs every year—just before Rosh Hashanah. Again, ask your local orthodox rabbi or Chabad shliach.
- It can sometimes get tricky figuring out where exactly the mezuzah goes, which side of the door, which doors don’t need one, etc. Again, nudge your local rabbi on all this.
And here are some neat articles on the topic:
Now, trust in the Guardian of Israel who protects our homes and our lives, and pray for the peace and security of our sacred land!