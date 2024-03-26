We are pleased to invite you to join a special event that celebrates the completion of the 43rd Rambam study cycle.

The event will take place this coming Thursday, 18 Adar II - March 28, 2024.

The program will highlight the transformational study that tens of thousands participate in daily that empowers the individual and unites our people:

We will hear from people of all walks of life who participate in this daily study program and who have been impacted by it:

Greetings

Elyakim Rubinstein

Former Vice President of the Supreme Court of Israel

Story of Heroism

Hadas Lowenstein

Wife of the late Rav Elisha Lowenstein - IDF Soldier

Beginning Anew

Tamir Goodman

The “Jewish Jordan”

Why an Entrepreneur Learns Rambam

Joshua Levin

Businessman and Entrepreneur

Program Host

Rabbi Shais Taub

International Speaker and Lecturer

Cantor

Aryeh Leib Horowitz

Musical Accompaniment:

David Twito

We hope you can join us! Tune in live on Thursday, 18 Adar II - March 28, 2024 at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific at www.chabad.org/transformational

We can’t wait to celebrate together with you!