Hebrew, “the holy tongue,” is the bedrock of creation, the matrix in which G‑d’s wisdom is to be found, and the words that formed the Jewish people into who we are today.

Chabad.org recently released People of the Word: 50 Words That Shaped Jewish Thinking (available for purchase or e-book download here).

Each chapter focuses on one Hebrew word and takes the reader on an etymological journey into the big ideas that continue to shape Jewish thought, values, and culture to this day. And each chapter provides enough food for thought and inspiration to keep you thinking all week long.

And now, we are pleased to offer you the opportunity to sign up to get this inspiration delivered to your inbox weekly.

We’ll be emailing out one new Hebrew word each week over the course of the next year, offering subscribers access to each chapter in its entirety—all for free, but to get in on the action, you must sign up!

Go to chabad.org/wordoftheweek to get in on the action!