“If you only knew the power of reciting Tehillim and their effect in the highest Heavens,” said the third Rebbe of Chabad, “you would recite them constantly.”

Indeed, through joy and sorrow, the well thumbed Tehillim (Psalms), filled with the emotionally charged words of King David, is the beloved companion of the Jew.

And now, Kehot Publication Society and Chabad.org have released a new app that makes “saying Tehillim” easier than ever.

At its core, the app presents a crisp digital version of the beloved Tehillim Ohel Yosef Yitzchak with English translation.

But that’s just the beginning of its many functionalities.

It provides the daily portion of Tehillim for those who follow the monthly cycle (as per the common custom) as well as those who wish to complete the entire Tehillim on a weekly basis.

Facilitating the practice of reciting the Psalm that corresponds to one’s age as well as those of their loved ones, the app offers the option to add chapters, which are automatically calculated by inputting their Hebrew or secular birthdays. The chapters then auto-increment on each person’s birthday.

It also can display Psalm 20 on days when it is to be said as well as groupings of Psalms for special customs and occasions, such as the 40 days from Rosh Chodesh Elul to Yom Kippur, births, weddings, funerals, when praying for healing, etc. In instances where the litany includes the verses in Psalm 119 that spell out a person’s name, that too can be easily added.

Conveniently, the app does not require an active internet connection to run and is perfect for use just about anywhere, including on planes, trains, and just about anywhere else you may wish to recite Tehillim.

In order to create the sleek and eminently functional app, Kehot staff worked to research the various details of how and when to recite Tehillim as taught by the Rebbes throughout the generations and then work out how they could be integrated into a seamless digital experience.

The app was developed by the team at Gorin Systems. “They really understood the vision for this app and went the extra mile to ensure that the users of this app would get an unparalleled experience,” says Rabbi Meir Simcha Kogan, director of Chabad.org. “The Chabad.org app team is grateful to have such great partners.”

The Tehillim App is sponsored by the Ainsworth family in loving memory of their parents, Tzvi and Itty Ainsworth. Appropriately it was released on 3 Adar, Tzvi Ainsworth’s 70th birthday.

Click here to access the new Tehillim App for Android or iOS.