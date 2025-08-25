We are entering the month of Elul when we prepare for the High Holidays. In addition to the practicalities that must be tended to, we also prepare on a soul level, working to become our very best, most spiritual selves.

Traditionally, this when we have our mezuzahs and tefillin checked, to make sure that they are unblemished and still fit for use. It’s also a perfect time to ensure that every door requiring a mezuzah has one.

