Dear Reader,

Why is a birthday celebrated?

The day you were born is the day you became your very own person. It’s the day that G‑d said, YOU are needed in My world; YOU are important to Me! Your talents and abilities are necessary to fix your specific corner of the world.

So, a birthday is a day to ponder: What have I accomplished by being here? Did the world change because of me? Did I have any impact on others? What can I do more?

TheJewishWoman.org was born 16 years ago on the 22nd of Shevat in honor of the yahrzeit of Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka Schneerson, the wife of the Rebbe, who gave so much of herself for the sake of Jewish women.

It’s been an incredible 16 years of rapid growth as a site. But theJewishWoman.org is so much more than just a site. We are an all-inclusive community and online home for women, empowering women to find their unique voices through learning and education, inspiration and life experiences, and practical tips and advice.

But a birthday is not a time to smugly sit back and be satisfied. It is a time to ask ourselves: What more can we do? How can we make a bigger impact?

Our world has changed so much with the pandemic over the last couple of years. I think we’ve all come to the recognition that it is so important for us to find ways to connect and be in touch, and to look out for and help one another—whether that is in person, through a phone call or virtually.

On a Jewish birthday, it’s customary to get together with family and friends to celebrate. And so, we turn to you, our dear readers, and ask you to help us grow and reach even more women.

Share with us what you like about TheJewishWoman.org and what you would like to see on our site. Share with us how we have made an impact on your life. Share with us how we can change, and how we can improve. If you read something that you enjoy, let us know, but even more so, share it with your friends.

Do you use social media? Please visit us and like us on our Facebook page. Are you signed up to receive our weekly free email list that is full of interesting articles and inspiring lessons? Do you have friends or family members who would like to be on our list? Please share it with them.

We invite you to celebrate our birthday with us. This year, help us become an even bigger and better home for every Jewish woman across the globe!

Chana Weisberg

Editor, TJW

P.S. We really do love to hear from you, so let us know how TheJewishWoman.org is a part of your life.