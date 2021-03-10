Are you ready for Passover?

Between the copious amounts of matzah, kosher wine or grape juice, the cooking, the cleaning, the many steps of the Seder, the preparation for Passover can be overwhelming for many.

There is, however, one important part of Passover that is very easy to do and can be completed in the click of a button!

The selling of chametz, any food product made from grain that has risen, has long been a critical part of Passover preparation, and a free service offered by Chabad.org for the last 25 years!

On Passover, we may not own any chametz which means many breads, cakes, pastas and whiskies are out. So what are we to do with the stuff that we cannot give away or eat before the deadline comes on the morning before Passover (or Friday morning, when Passover begins on Saturday night)?

The solution: Selling it to a non-Jew for the duration of the holiday.

Ideally you can sell it through your local rabbi (Click here to find a Chabad emissary near you). If in-person meeting is impossible, you can do it online.

This process is easy for the end-user (that’s you!), but requires nuanced application of Jewish law, which is why it’s important for a qualified rabbi to make it happen (that’s us!).

This year, while many are socially distancing, the accessibility of selling chametz online is even more important!

So take a moment before the morning of Friday, March 26, 2021, sell your chametz and up your Passover game. That way the whole Passover, you’ll be chametz free. Now that’s a taste of freedom!

Click here to sell your chametz online for free

Click here to read FAQ about this process