According to Rashi, the phoenix was the only animal who refused to eat from the tree of knowledge, and for this reason was able to live forever. This painting is done in the style of the mythical Russian fire bird, which is a variation on the phoenix.
Leah Silinsky is a student studying history. Her favorite medium is watercolor. Contact her for commissions.
© Copyright, all rights reserved. If you enjoyed this article, we encourage you to distribute it further, provided that you comply with Chabad.org's copyright policy.
Join the Discussion
K. August 1, 2018
Fabulous detail, I didn't know Rashi had spoken about the fuller meaning of Phoenix rising, I think most of the secular world learns about the stories from the egyptological point of view (and mythological view) which does not reference the tree of knowledge...
Anonymous July 31, 2018
Truly beautiful fusion of Russian decorative art with Jewish themes! Keep on painting!
Masha July 31, 2018
Absolutely beautiful!
Creative works exploring life and Judaism composed by a spectrum of Jewish artists.
"The primary talent of an artist is his ability to step away from the externalities of the thing and, disregarding its outer form, gaze into its innerness and perceive its essence, and to be able to convey this in his painting.This is how an artist can serve his Creator." — The Rebbe
"The primary talent of an artist is his ability to step away from the externalities of the thing and, disregarding its outer form, gaze into its innerness and perceive its essence, and to be able to convey this in his painting.This is how an artist can serve his Creator." — The Rebbe
About Leah Silinsky
Leah Silinsky is a student studying history. Her favorite medium is watercolor. Contact her for commissions.
Recent Posts
- Chanukah Greeting Card
Sunday, December 22, 2019
- Public Menorah Lighting
Sunday, December 15, 2019
- Old Olive Tree in Jerusalem
Sunday, December 01, 2019
- Building the World of Redemption
Sunday, November 17, 2019
- The Beit Hamikdash - Ultimate Meeting Spot
Sunday, November 03, 2019
- Jewish Rock
Sunday, October 27, 2019
- Abstract Rendition: Creation of the World
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
- Rosh Hashanah Greeting Card
Sunday, September 29, 2019
- Sweet Fruit for a Sweet Year
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
- “Shofar Gadol” - The Great Shofar
Sunday, September 15, 2019
- Subscribe
Blog Archive
Related Topics
- Art (203)