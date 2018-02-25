Inspired by the joyous festivities connected with the Holiday of Purim, the variety of fragmented shapes, images, and colors in the painting represent each of us as individuals, coming together and uniting in celebration! Each piece is an important contribution to the whole.
Michelle (Michal) Gaynor is a musician, composer, and teacher. She has written over 35 musical compositions—many performed by members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She enjoys creating visual works of art in pencil, ink, and watercolor. Michelle connects her spirituality with her creative arts. She lives in Chicago with her family.
© Copyright, all rights reserved. If you enjoyed this article, we encourage you to distribute it further, provided that you comply with Chabad.org's copyright policy.
Creative works exploring life and Judaism composed by a spectrum of Jewish artists.
"The primary talent of an artist is his ability to step away from the externalities of the thing and, disregarding its outer form, gaze into its innerness and perceive its essence, and to be able to convey this in his painting.This is how an artist can serve his Creator." — The Rebbe
About Michelle Gaynor
